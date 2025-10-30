Sony WH-1000XM4 gets 43% discount, dropping to irresistible price
Boasting a comfy design and top-quality sound, these are a must-have for shoppers who want to upgrade their listening experience without overspending on the latest models.
Amazon may be selling the Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 with their 60-hour battery life at a cheaper price, but these aren’t the only high-end cans that are irresistible right now. The Sony WH-1000XM4 are also flying off the shelves at the retailer after a massive 43% discount.
Thanks to this hefty markdown, you can get a set of these former flagship Sony headphones for just under $199, which is a whole $150 off their usual cost of $348. And while it’s not exactly a new offer, as it’s been available for a while, it’s obviously still an unmissable deal. Amazon has even sold more than 10K units in the past month alone, so we’re not the only ones who think the Sony WH-1000XM4 are a no-brainer at this price.
We reviewed them when they came out, and we were just fascinated. As some of the best wireless high-end headphones, they deliver premium sound with deep bass and clear highs. You can also adjust their audio to your preferences by using the built-in EQ in the Sony Headphones Connect app.
Another highlight we quite liked about them is their phenomenal ANC. Sony is among the companies famous for their incredible active noise cancelling, and since these were its flagship model a few years ago, their ANC is top-notch.
But high-end sound and ANC are nothing if the headphones aren’t comfy to wear, right? That’s why these puppies sport soft and spacious earpads and a cushioned headband. We fell in love with how comfortable they feel. And that, combined with up to 30 hours of listening time, makes them perfect if you’re someone who likes to enjoy long listening sessions.
