Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 offer 60-hour battery life at cheaper price with Amazon’s latest deal

You can currently snag a pair for $120 off, which means you’ll spend slightly above $330 to upgrade your listening experience. Sure, that’s still far from budget-friendly, we agree, but it’s way more tempting than spending a whole $450. Plus, the headphones do have a lot going for them, making them a solid investment for your downtime.As proper Sennheiser cans, they deliver top-quality sound, which you can fine-tune to your taste via the EQ in their Sennheiser Smart Control companion app. They also have high-end ANC, which does a pretty solid job at reducing unwanted noises. However, we should also point out that its main competitors, the Sony WH-1000XM5 and Bose QuietComfort Ultra, have better active noise cancellation. So, while it’s great for day-to-day use, it’s not the best on the market.What we can say for sure is that Sennheiser made them to deliver long listening sessions. They are incredibly comfy to wear, with their light and premium feel complemented by a cushioned headband and soft ear pads. And if that’s not enough, they offer up to a whopping 60 hours of listening time with ANC disabled. With ANC enabled, their playtime drops to up to 56 hours.All in all, the headphones are worth every penny, so if you’ve been in the market for new high-end cans and haven’t found a pair yet, these are definitely worth checking out. Just act fast, as the deal might expire soon.