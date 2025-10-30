Beats Solo 4 - 35% off!
"Iconic Phones" – Pre-order the ultimate book for phone lovers!
"Iconic Phones" – Pre-order the ultimate book for phone lovers!
US-only | Use code PARENA15 for a 15% discount!

Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 offer 60-hour battery life at cheaper price with Amazon’s latest deal

The headphones also deliver premium sound and feel as well as high-end ANC. Save while the offer lasts!

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of a woman wearing a set of Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4.
The Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 rank among the best headphones on the market. And as true premium cans, these puppies’ll cost you an arm and a leg. However, they’re also among the headphones that often get awesome discounts at retailers. And guess what? They’re selling at a cheaper price on Amazon right now.

At the time of writing, three color options are discounted at the retailer — Graphite, White, and Black — but we’ll focus only on the model in White, as it’s the one available at the heftiest discount.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 in White: Save $120!

$120 off (27%)
Amazon is offering a hefty $120 discount on the high-end Sennheiser Momentum 4 in white. This lets you snag a pair for just nort of $330. The headphones deliver top-quality sound, have effective ANC, and offer up to 60 hours of playtime. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon


You can currently snag a pair for $120 off, which means you’ll spend slightly above $330 to upgrade your listening experience. Sure, that’s still far from budget-friendly, we agree, but it’s way more tempting than spending a whole $450. Plus, the headphones do have a lot going for them, making them a solid investment for your downtime.

As proper Sennheiser cans, they deliver top-quality sound, which you can fine-tune to your taste via the EQ in their Sennheiser Smart Control companion app. They also have high-end ANC, which does a pretty solid job at reducing unwanted noises. However, we should also point out that its main competitors, the Sony WH-1000XM5 and Bose QuietComfort Ultra, have better active noise cancellation. So, while it’s great for day-to-day use, it’s not the best on the market.

What we can say for sure is that Sennheiser made them to deliver long listening sessions. They are incredibly comfy to wear, with their light and premium feel complemented by a cushioned headband and soft ear pads. And if that’s not enough, they offer up to a whopping 60 hours of listening time with ANC disabled. With ANC enabled, their playtime drops to up to 56 hours.

All in all, the headphones are worth every penny, so if you’ve been in the market for new high-end cans and haven’t found a pair yet, these are definitely worth checking out. Just act fast, as the deal might expire soon.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 9

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 4

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 5
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

AT&T’s new offer just proved loyalty can go both ways
AT&T’s new offer just proved loyalty can go both ways
Galaxy S26 Ultra launches soon – and these 7 upgrades will blow you away
Galaxy S26 Ultra launches soon – and these 7 upgrades will blow you away
Galaxy S26 delay creates a new headache for Galaxy S25 users
Galaxy S26 delay creates a new headache for Galaxy S25 users
Motorola's unexpected rise proves that Samsung's foldable strategy is wrong (but can be fixed)
Motorola's unexpected rise proves that Samsung's foldable strategy is wrong (but can be fixed)
Galaxy TriFold launch markets revealed, and only a few made the cut
Galaxy TriFold launch markets revealed, and only a few made the cut
AT&T's ad campaign against T-Mobile just backfired in a big way
AT&T's ad campaign against T-Mobile just backfired in a big way

Latest News

Sony WH-1000XM4 gets 43% discount, dropping to irresistible price
Sony WH-1000XM4 gets 43% discount, dropping to irresistible price
Epic just scored against Google, and your Play Store is about to change, if you're in the U.S.
Epic just scored against Google, and your Play Store is about to change, if you're in the U.S.
Honor Power 2: double the Galaxy S25 Ultra's battery with a 10,000 mAh cell, but here's the fine print
Honor Power 2: double the Galaxy S25 Ultra's battery with a 10,000 mAh cell, but here's the fine print
For as low as $149.99, the Motorola Edge (2024) becomes a no-brainer choice
For as low as $149.99, the Motorola Edge (2024) becomes a no-brainer choice
Walmart has Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S10 Lite mid-ranger on sale at a heavy-duty discount
Walmart has Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S10 Lite mid-ranger on sale at a heavy-duty discount
Update brings more features to the Xiaomi 17 Pro's "revolutionary" rear display, here's what you can do
Update brings more features to the Xiaomi 17 Pro's "revolutionary" rear display, here's what you can do
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless