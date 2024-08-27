Sony expands its truly wireless earbud lineup with the budget-friendly WF-C510
Up Next:
Sony’s headphone lineup is already pretty extensive, and now, the Japanese tech giant is adding another pair to the mix. This new budget-friendly option comes packed with advanced features but at an even more affordable price than the previous models.
Sony has unveiled the WF-C510 wireless earbuds, priced at just $59.99, making them the latest budget addition to its Truly wireless lineup. While they are pretty basic, they step up from the previous model with better voice isolation and a bit more battery life, all while being $30 cheaper. You can pick these earbuds in four different colors:
The WF-C510 earbuds feature Ambient Sound Mode, which lets outside sounds in, along with voice isolation for clear audio. Sony also mentions that these earbuds can connect to two Bluetooth devices simultaneously and support Google’s Fast Pair and Microsoft’s Swift Pair for quick and easy connections.
In terms of battery life, the WF-C510 earbuds can deliver up to five hours of continuous talk time or around 11 hours of regular use with Ambient Sound turned off. The charging case extends this by providing an additional 11 hours of playtime. Plus, if you are in a hurry, just five minutes of quick charging gives you about an hour of listening time.
Overall, Sony's new WF-C510 earbuds offer several upgrades over the previous model, the WF-C500, which was already a solid choice. The cherry on top? They come at an even lower price point. So, if you are looking for a reliable pair of earbuds without breaking the bank, I think these are definitely worth considering at under $60.
The new WF-C510 delivers voice isolation and fast pairing at a budget-friendly price
WF-C510 in all its colors. | Image credit – Sony
Sony has unveiled the WF-C510 wireless earbuds, priced at just $59.99, making them the latest budget addition to its Truly wireless lineup. While they are pretty basic, they step up from the previous model with better voice isolation and a bit more battery life, all while being $30 cheaper. You can pick these earbuds in four different colors:
- Black
- Blue
- White
- Yellow
Sony’s new WF-C51 in Black, Blue, White, and Yellow. | Image credit – Sony
Sony claims that the WF-C510 was crafted using detailed ear shape data to create a comfortable fit for a wide range of users. These earbuds sport a rounded design with a matte finish for added comfort. Plus, they have introduced a flat, wider surface button for easy operation, letting you enjoy your music without any interruptions.
The Japanese company proudly states that the WF-C510 is its smallest closed-type earbuds to date. On top of that, they carry an IPX4 rating, meaning they can handle splashes of water or a sweaty workout, but you definitely shouldn’t take them for a dip in the pool.
The WF-C510 earbuds feature Ambient Sound Mode, which lets outside sounds in, along with voice isolation for clear audio. Sony also mentions that these earbuds can connect to two Bluetooth devices simultaneously and support Google’s Fast Pair and Microsoft’s Swift Pair for quick and easy connections.
In terms of battery life, the WF-C510 earbuds can deliver up to five hours of continuous talk time or around 11 hours of regular use with Ambient Sound turned off. The charging case extends this by providing an additional 11 hours of playtime. Plus, if you are in a hurry, just five minutes of quick charging gives you about an hour of listening time.
Overall, Sony's new WF-C510 earbuds offer several upgrades over the previous model, the WF-C500, which was already a solid choice. The cherry on top? They come at an even lower price point. So, if you are looking for a reliable pair of earbuds without breaking the bank, I think these are definitely worth considering at under $60.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: