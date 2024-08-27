Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

Sony expands its truly wireless earbud lineup with the budget-friendly WF-C510

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Sony Wearables Audio
Sony expands its truly wireless earbud lineup with the budget-friendly WF-C510
Sony’s headphone lineup is already pretty extensive, and now, the Japanese tech giant is adding another pair to the mix. This new budget-friendly option comes packed with advanced features but at an even more affordable price than the previous models.

The new WF-C510 delivers voice isolation and fast pairing at a budget-friendly price



Sony has unveiled the WF-C510 wireless earbuds, priced at just $59.99, making them the latest budget addition to its Truly wireless lineup. While they are pretty basic, they step up from the previous model with better voice isolation and a bit more battery life, all while being $30 cheaper. You can pick these earbuds in four different colors:

  • Black
  • Blue
  • White
  • Yellow

Sony’s new WF-C51 in Black, Blue, White, and Yellow. | Image credit – Sony

Sony claims that the WF-C510 was crafted using detailed ear shape data to create a comfortable fit for a wide range of users. These earbuds sport a rounded design with a matte finish for added comfort. Plus, they have introduced a flat, wider surface button for easy operation, letting you enjoy your music without any interruptions.

The Japanese company proudly states that the WF-C510 is its smallest closed-type earbuds to date. On top of that, they carry an IPX4 rating, meaning they can handle splashes of water or a sweaty workout, but you definitely shouldn’t take them for a dip in the pool.

The WF-C510 earbuds feature Ambient Sound Mode, which lets outside sounds in, along with voice isolation for clear audio. Sony also mentions that these earbuds can connect to two Bluetooth devices simultaneously and support Google’s Fast Pair and Microsoft’s Swift Pair for quick and easy connections.

In terms of battery life, the WF-C510 earbuds can deliver up to five hours of continuous talk time or around 11 hours of regular use with Ambient Sound turned off. The charging case extends this by providing an additional 11 hours of playtime. Plus, if you are in a hurry, just five minutes of quick charging gives you about an hour of listening time.

Overall, Sony's new WF-C510 earbuds offer several upgrades over the previous model, the WF-C500, which was already a solid choice. The cherry on top? They come at an even lower price point. So, if you are looking for a reliable pair of earbuds without breaking the bank, I think these are definitely worth considering at under $60.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Android is about to receive a significant speed boost
Android is about to receive a significant speed boost
World's slimmest foldable phone will undercut Galaxy Z Fold 6 in price, too
World's slimmest foldable phone will undercut Galaxy Z Fold 6 in price, too
Best Buy slashes a huge $250 off the 256GB Pixel Tablet, but for extremely limited time
Best Buy slashes a huge $250 off the 256GB Pixel Tablet, but for extremely limited time
FCC deals a blow to T-Mobile and SpaceX's satellite ambitions but there's still hope
FCC deals a blow to T-Mobile and SpaceX's satellite ambitions but there's still hope
Samsung display breakthrough to bring phones that won't have to be charged daily
Samsung display breakthrough to bring phones that won't have to be charged daily
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon

Latest News

Another curious Pixel 9 Pro XL bug crops up, this one affecting the camera of Google's new flagship
Another curious Pixel 9 Pro XL bug crops up, this one affecting the camera of Google's new flagship
Uber faces a heavy $324 million fine amidst data protection concerns
Uber faces a heavy $324 million fine amidst data protection concerns
The fantastic Pixel 8 Pro returns to its second-best price on Amazon
The fantastic Pixel 8 Pro returns to its second-best price on Amazon
The OnePlus Nord N30 is available at lower prices at both Amazon and OnePlus; save while you can
The OnePlus Nord N30 is available at lower prices at both Amazon and OnePlus; save while you can
Apple's M2-powered iPad Pro 11 (2022) is on sale at a dreamy Amazon discount with 1TB storage
Apple's M2-powered iPad Pro 11 (2022) is on sale at a dreamy Amazon discount with 1TB storage
Apple CFO Luca Maestri to step down in 2025, succeeded by Kevan Parekh
Apple CFO Luca Maestri to step down in 2025, succeeded by Kevan Parekh
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless