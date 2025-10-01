Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Some on Wall Street are bullish on Apple, others are bearish

Apple has had a solid but not spectacular 12 months on Wall Street. Some are bullish, others bearish on the stock.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple iPhone
Largest Apple Store outside the U.S.
Apple's shares have risen $28.42 over the last 12 months, or 12.56%. It has been a good but not great year for Apple investors and part of that is due to the tech giant's failure with Apple Intelligence to deliver a seamless and useful AI experience for iPhone users. But one analyst believes that Apple has been able to shift the focus from its AI failure to its core business, the iPhone. Alex Kantrowitz, founder of Big Technology, said on CNBC that while Apple's inability to make headway with AI is "still a problem," Apple has "shifted the story" for now.

Apple "is an excellent phone maker" says one equity analyst


Kantrowitz points out that the lack of progress on AI is actually good for Apple since it takes the tech firm back to its roots. He says that Apple is an excellent phone maker and the improvements Apple made this year are showing up with improved orders for the iPhone 17 series and praise over the design of the iPhone Air

The analyst says, "People want these models because they’re more durable because they have better battery life and they are going back to their bread and butter and we’re hearing about the product itself, and people are responding. So, I think the narrative that’s been around Apple Inc not being able to do artificial intelligence over the last few years, that’s still a problem, but they’ve shifted their story. People are responding. They’re going out lining up to buy the phones both in New York, but also in China, which is really important."

One fund has underweighted Apple in its portfolio by 50%


Not every investor loves Apple. The company has lost its title as the highest valued publicly traded outfit to NVIDIA as the upgrade cycle for iPhone users is now up to 35 months in the U.S. according to securities firm UBS. And as positive as Kantrowitz sounds on the iPhone, Macquarie Core Equity Fund noted during its Q2 2025 report that Apple underperformed the S&P 500 during the quarter and the fund has underweighted Apple in its portfolio by 50%,

The fund says about Apple, "While Apple continues to have laudable attributes and strong repurchase intent, the company is failing to grow at historical rates given the maturation of many key products."

Some on Wall Street love Apple and some don't. Still, the stock is only $5.47 or 2.14% from making an all-time high.  

50% Off Visible+ Pro Annual Plan

Just bring your number and any iPhone – code ILUVIPHONE


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.webp
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Apple and Samsung have set the future of smartphones in stone, and everyone obeys

by Abdullah Asim • 1

Motorola’s “impossibly thin” Edge 70 leaks in new renders that show two of its stunning colors

by Ilia Temelkov • 1

OnePlus 15 camera: Everything you need to know

by Aleksandar Anastasov • 1
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile will be giving out something that every smartphone user needs for free [UPDATED]
T-Mobile will be giving out something that every smartphone user needs for free [UPDATED]
Apple CEO Tim Cook addresses iPhone 17 launch in companywide memo
Apple CEO Tim Cook addresses iPhone 17 launch in companywide memo
T-Mobile customers are spending hours trying to do something that should take minutes
T-Mobile customers are spending hours trying to do something that should take minutes
Apple now has an AI app like ChatGPT, with all of the same functionality
Apple now has an AI app like ChatGPT, with all of the same functionality
Android Auto just got way smarter – and safer for your drives
Android Auto just got way smarter – and safer for your drives
T-Mobile may soon operate very differently
T-Mobile may soon operate very differently

Latest News

Apple CEO Tim Cook addresses iPhone 17 launch in companywide memo
Apple CEO Tim Cook addresses iPhone 17 launch in companywide memo
Google will make a key change to Pixel to help users access an accessibility feature faster
Google will make a key change to Pixel to help users access an accessibility feature faster
Google's Pixel Watch 3 is an unbeatable steal at its amazing new discounts
Google's Pixel Watch 3 is an unbeatable steal at its amazing new discounts
Today (and only today) is the day to get the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024)
Today (and only today) is the day to get the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024)
The 2025 Pixel Buds Pro 2 hit their best price on Amazon ahead of Prime Day
The 2025 Pixel Buds Pro 2 hit their best price on Amazon ahead of Prime Day
The Soundcore Boom 3i is an incredible choice at 29% off on Amazon
The Soundcore Boom 3i is an incredible choice at 29% off on Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless