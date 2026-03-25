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Some Galaxy S26 owners are hitting a wall with Android Auto, and the clock is ticking

With return windows closing fast, users are running out of patience waiting for answers.

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Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. | Image by PhoneArena
You just dropped hundreds of dollars on one of Samsung's shiniest new phones, and now it won't connect to your car. That's exactly the situation a growing number of Galaxy S26 series owners are in right now, and it's getting loud.

Galaxy S26 owners are reporting a frustrating Android Auto failure


Android Auto is what lets you mirror your phone's navigation, music, and calls onto your car's screen, and for a lot of Android users, it's one of the main reasons they stick with the platform.

However, according to a new report, users across the Galaxy S26 series are seeing a maddening pattern where Android Auto connects, drops, reconnects, then drops again. What stings most is that the exact same setup worked fine on the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The frustration has spilled onto Reddit, where some owners say they're seriously considering returning their phones before the 15-day window closes. Clearing the cache and swapping cables hasn't helped anyone.

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As for the cause, one theory points to Samsung's Advanced Protection feature (a security layer designed to block potentially harmful connections) interfering with the Android Auto handshake. Neither Google nor Samsung has officially acknowledged the bug, and the fixes being suggested on Samsung or Google's help forums aren't landing.

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This is bigger than a minor connectivity hiccup

For daily drivers, losing Android Auto means losing navigation, hands-free calls, and music apps behind the wheel, which touches on both convenience and safety. The fact that people are ready to return a flagship phone over this makes the stakes pretty clear.

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It's also worth noting this isn't Samsung's first run-in with Android Auto issues. Similar complaints surfaced with the S24 and S25, which doesn't suggest a quick turnaround. If Advanced Protection really is the culprit, untangling a conflict between Samsung's security choices and Google's system could take some time.

What would you do if Android Auto stopped working on your brand-new phone?
0 Votes


Worth waiting before you buy?


Personally, I think Samsung needs to move fast on this one, especially given what people are paying for the S26 Ultra. Flagship pricing and broken car connectivity is not a combination anyone should have to accept.

If you already own one and are dealing with this, keep tabs on Samsung's community forums and consider testing whether toggling Advanced Protection makes any difference in the meantime.

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Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
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