iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market

Samsung is about to end the iPhone's string of being first with the newest build of this component

Samsung Foundry could end up manufacturing a variant of Qualcomm's next flagship application processor.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Processors Qualcomm Galaxy S Series Galaxy Z Series
A slide showing off a Snapdragon 5G processor is seen.
Ever since Samsung Foundry had poor yields of 35% while producing the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 application processor (AP) in 2022, Qualcomm moved the production of its flagship chips to TSMC. The yield percentage tells us what percentage of the chips diced from a wafer pass through quality control. A run with a low yield hurts the foundry's customer since it raises the price for each good chip.

A 2nm version of the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 could be built by Samsung Foundry


Here's a good example. Let's say you pay $12 for a pizza with 10 slices. If four slices are burned and cannot be eaten, you still pay the $12 but only six can be consumed raising the cost per slice eaten from a possible $1.20 to $2.00. Qualcomm made some design changes and had TSMC, with a 70% yield, build the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. Since then, Qualcomm has relied on TSMC to manufacture its pizza slices chipsets.

While TSMC will be producing a 3nm version of the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, there is speculation that a special "For Galaxy" variant of that chip will be made by Samsung Foundry using its SF2 or 2nm process node. The original buzz called for this AP to be used with next year's flagship Galaxy S26 series. But this story changes constantly and the new word is that the Samsung Foundry-built variant of the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 will be used to power next year's Galaxy Z Flip 8 model. The "For Galaxy" variants of Snapdragon chips have typically been overclocked versions of the same flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon chip. 

Will the Galaxy Z Flip 8 use a Samsung Foundry-built chip?

Vote View Result

In case you've forgotten, this year's Galaxy Z Flip 7 was equipped with the Exynos 2500. This chipset, built by Samsung Foundry, was originally supposed to power the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ in markets outside of the U.S., Canada, and China. However, the low yields that Samsung Foundry experienced with its 3nm production forced Samsung to use the TSMC-made Snapdragon 8 Elite to power all Galaxy S25 models. This decision also gave Samsung Foundry enough time to produce enough of its Decacore Exynos 2500 AP to use on all Galaxy Z Flip 7 units.

Samsung could be the first to have a phone running on a 2nm AP next year


Samsung Foundry was able to improve its yield. It should also be pointed out that the APs used on the Galaxy Z Flip 7 featured a new kind of transistor called Gate-All-Around (GAA). Unlike the previous FinFET transistors, which covered three sides of the channel with the gate, GAA transistors use nanosheets to cover all four sides of the channel. This eliminates current leaks and improves the drive current resulting in the production of SoCs that are more powerful and energy efficient.

Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 AP is displayed.
A version of the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 could be made by Samsung Foundry using a 2nm process node. | Image credit-Qualcomm

Reports indicate that Samsung has already delivered to Qualcomm samples of a Samsung Foundry built Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 AP. But there is more exciting news to discuss here. Samsung could break a string that saw the iPhone be the first smartphone to sport a 7nm AP (A12 Bionic) with 2018's iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. In 2020 the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max were the first to use a 5nm chipset (A14 Bionic). In 2023, the iPhone 15 Pro series was the first to use a 3nm SoC (A17 Pro).

Next year, Samsung's non-Ultra Galaxy S26 models could contain the 2nm Exynos 2600 AP which would make those phones the first to be equipped with a 2nm chipset breaking Apple's streak. The Galaxy S26 Ultra could be powered by the 3nm TSMC version of the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. Even if the Exynos 2600 AP isn't used by Samsung next year, the special "for Galaxy" variant of the Galaxy Z Flip 8's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 also is bult on Samsung Foundry's 2nm node. Either way, Apple's string of offering the first phone powered by the latest process node appears over.

Recommended Stories

This is a very fluid situation. It will probably come down to Samsung Foundry's yields at 2nm. If the yield rate is acceptable, Samsung Foundry and TSMC could team up with the former producing the 2nm version of the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and the latter manufacturing the 3nm version. Reports earlier this year said that Samsung Foundry had been able to achieve a 30% Yield for 2nm production leaving hope that the things were turning for the foundry. 

Samsung is about to end the iPhone&#039;s string of being first with the newest build of this component
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free

Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.webp
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Leaked images suggest that Samsung may give the Galaxy Buds 4 another redesign

by Ilia Temelkov • 1

Make Google Maps more useful and fun by reading about these customization options

by Alan Friedman • 1

Massive 30% discount goes live on the 16/512GB Surface Pro 11 with Snapdragon X Elite

by Polina Kovalakova • 1
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

AT&T wants you to go all in and offers free iPhone upgrades for three years if you make the bet
AT&T wants you to go all in and offers free iPhone upgrades for three years if you make the bet
OnePlus 15: four awesome upgrades, and two disappointing downgrades to look out for
OnePlus 15: four awesome upgrades, and two disappointing downgrades to look out for
Verizon just pulled a broadband move that’ll have T-Mobile and AT&T watching closely
Verizon just pulled a broadband move that’ll have T-Mobile and AT&T watching closely
Motorola's cheapest 2025 smartphone becomes even harder to resist at a new record low price
Motorola's cheapest 2025 smartphone becomes even harder to resist at a new record low price
Best Buy outshines Amazon on Prime Day with an unbeatable Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra discount for all
Best Buy outshines Amazon on Prime Day with an unbeatable Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra discount for all
Galaxy S26 Ultra dummy units leaked - and you'll either love or hate what you see
Galaxy S26 Ultra dummy units leaked - and you'll either love or hate what you see

Latest News

Google spills the secrets of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold's gearless hinge
Google spills the secrets of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold's gearless hinge
Instagram and Facebook just taught your favorite influencers to speak four languages overnight
Instagram and Facebook just taught your favorite influencers to speak four languages overnight
You have 24 hours (or less) to get the stunning Motorola Edge (2025) mid-ranger at $150 off
You have 24 hours (or less) to get the stunning Motorola Edge (2025) mid-ranger at $150 off
If you woke up to SOS mode on your Verizon phone, you weren't alone [UPDATED]
If you woke up to SOS mode on your Verizon phone, you weren't alone [UPDATED]
Google tests a very welcome change to the Android version of Google Maps
Google tests a very welcome change to the Android version of Google Maps
AT&T smokes T-Mobile in download speed after 5G SA deployment
AT&T smokes T-Mobile in download speed after 5G SA deployment
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless