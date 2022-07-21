Discovered code reveals that YouTube Music could soon add a much wanted feature

The original goal for YouTube Music was for the app to offer the same exact features as Google Play Music before migrating users from the latter to the former. But before that could happen, Google shut down Google Play Music. But one particularly well-received feature from the now defunct Play Music app is apparently going to make its way to YouTube Music.





After looking through the latest version of the YouTube Music app, which supports the media player that will be found in the upcoming Android 13 update, 9to5Google came across the following code: "" which hints that a sleep timer is coming to the YouTube Music app.







In Google Play Music, setting the sleep timer meant going into the main settings list to set the feature. Hopefully, the sleep timer will be quicker to enable/disable in YouTube Music. The strings of code found do reveal that a countdown timer will be visible to the user who will also have an option to add five additional minutes to the timer or cancel. The report says that the timer could be similar to the sleep timer found on the Android version of the Apple Music app (seen in the screenshot embedded in this article).





A sleep timer is useful if you don't want your phone or tablet to run all night after you fall asleep. At the most, if you're running your device using its battery, you can prevent the battery from draining while you are sleeping. You also might not awaken in the middle of the night because a particular song interrupted your dreams.





