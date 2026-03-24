Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

This mid-range Pixel just stole a crucial authentication feature Google once reserved for its best phones

Now you can unlock your Pixel without even waking its screen.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Android Google Google Pixel
Display of Pixel 9a.
Google Pixel 9a. | Image by PhoneArena
The latest Google Pixel phones mainly support three authentication methods: face unlock, PIN lock, and fingerprint unlock. While the first two options are quite straightforward, fingerprint unlock offers a few customization options, one of which is the screen-off fingerprint unlock feature. Until now, this feature has remained exclusive to flagship Pixel phones. However, a new report suggests it is now finally available on one mid-range Pixel phone as well.

It's finally here


First, allow me to give a briefing on how this feature actually functions. When you have it enabled, it will allow you to unlock your phone even when the screen is off. It basically eliminates the extra step of tapping on the screen or the power button to first wake up the screen and then unlock the phone through fingerprint. You can simply tap on the fingerprint sensor using a registered finger to unlock your phone in one motion.

Recommended For You

That said, this feature has remained exclusive to Pixel 9 and Pixel 10 series phones, excluding the Pixel 9a and Pixel 10a. However, a Reddit user recently posted that they had spotted it on their Pixel 9a. Many other users commented under the post, confirming that they could also spot it on their respective Pixel 9a devices.

The story of this upgrade is quite interesting. It was reportedly made available for the first time in the Pixel 9 lineup with Android Developer Preview 2. However, it was removed in a later beta build released for the phone. It then returned in December with the Android 16 QPR2 update. Google announced that it is bringing the feature to the Pixel 9 and Pixel 10 families. The mid-range models, the Pixel 9a and Pixel 10a, were not included in the list.

Recommended For You

You can check if the new option is available on your phone by opening the Settings app and navigating to Security & Privacy > Device Unlock > Fingerprint.

Should flagship features eventually become available to mid-range phones?
0 Votes

More devices could get the support soon


Screen-off Fingerprint unlock option in a Pixel phone.
Screen-off Fingerprint unlock option in a Pixel phone. | Image by PhoneArena

If the Reddit post is accurate, I believe this feature might land soon on Google's latest mid-range Pixel device as well. It's also worth noting that the fingerprint upgrade works on the Pixel 9a even though it has an optical fingerprint sensor and not the ultrasonic one found on Google's top-end phones.

This suggests that it could also land on older Pixel phones like the Pixel 8 line without any compatibility issues. That said, Google is actually quite late to the party. Several smartphone brands, including Samsung, have supported a similar feature on most of their devices for some time.

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans

$30 /mo
$35
$5 off (14%)
New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/358-200/Aman-PA-Pic-portrait.webp
Aman Kumar Contributing Author
Aman Kumar is a tech news writer with a long-standing passion for smartphones. Aman specializes in everything smartphones, from AI features like Pixel’s Camera Coach to understanding ideal hardware combinations. He loves breaking down complex features in a simple, clear way and hopes manufacturers bring back bold designs like the Nokia N-Gage. When he’s not writing, he’s either gaming on PUBG or talking fitness as a dedicated gym enthusiast.
Read the latest from Aman Kumar

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 6

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 9
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Popular stories

Futuristic T-Mobile vision is leaving customers and employees out in the cold
Futuristic T-Mobile vision is leaving customers and employees out in the cold
Two new features are officially announced today for the Google Messages app
Two new features are officially announced today for the Google Messages app
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Wide Fold will apparently leave the Z Fold 7 in the dust in one key area
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Wide Fold will apparently leave the Z Fold 7 in the dust in one key area
Millions of Verizon customers have a new worry hanging over their heads
Millions of Verizon customers have a new worry hanging over their heads
Samsung is officially getting one of Apple’s best features to the Galaxy S26
Samsung is officially getting one of Apple’s best features to the Galaxy S26
T-Mobile rep blames the T-Life app for allowing this fraud to take place in the carrier's stores
T-Mobile rep blames the T-Life app for allowing this fraud to take place in the carrier's stores

Latest News

This mid-range Pixel just stole a crucial authentication feature Google once reserved for its best phones
This mid-range Pixel just stole a crucial authentication feature Google once reserved for its best phones
Pixel Buds Pro 2 drop under $170, offering premium sound for your Swiftie playlist
Pixel Buds Pro 2 drop under $170, offering premium sound for your Swiftie playlist
Here's why to avoid the iPhone 16e, get the iPhone Air… or, even better, wait for the iPhone 18 Pro
Here's why to avoid the iPhone 16e, get the iPhone Air… or, even better, wait for the iPhone 18 Pro
Apple's foldable iPhone isn't a phone at all: The pocket iPad theory
Apple's foldable iPhone isn't a phone at all: The pocket iPad theory
These phones shamelessly copy the iPhone 17's design, but embarrass Apple where it matters most
These phones shamelessly copy the iPhone 17's design, but embarrass Apple where it matters most
Apple's iPhone Air is taking sales away from the iPhone 17 Pro while crushing the Galaxy S25 Edge
Apple's iPhone Air is taking sales away from the iPhone 17 Pro while crushing the Galaxy S25 Edge
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless