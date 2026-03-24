This mid-range Pixel just stole a crucial authentication feature Google once reserved for its best phones

It's finally here





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. However, it was removed in a later beta build released for the phone. It then returned in December with the Pixel 9 and Pixel 10 families. The mid-range models, the Pixel 9a and Pixel 10a , were not included in the list.



Recommended For You The story of this upgrade is quite interesting. It was reportedly made available for the first time in the Pixel 9 lineup with Android Developer Preview 2 . However, it was removed in a later beta build released for the phone. It then returned in December with the Android 16 QPR2 update. Google announced that it is bringing the feature to theandfamilies. The mid-range models, theand, were not included in the list.

You can check if the new option is available on your phone by opening the Settings app and navigating to Security & Privacy > Device Unlock > Fingerprint.





Should flagship features eventually become available to mid-range phones? Yes, but only after a year or so. No, flagships features should stay exclusive. Vote 0 Votes

More devices could get the support soon



If the Reddit post is accurate, I believe this feature might land soon on Google's latest mid-range Pixel device as well. It's also worth noting that the fingerprint upgrade works on the Pixel 9a even though it has an optical fingerprint sensor and not the ultrasonic one found on Google's top-end phones.



If the Reddit post is accurate, I believe this feature might land soon on Google's latest mid-range Pixel device as well. It's also worth noting that the fingerprint upgrade works on theeven though it has an optical fingerprint sensor and not the ultrasonic one found on Google's top-end phones.

This suggests that it could also land on older Pixel phones like the Pixel 8 line without any compatibility issues. That said, Google is actually quite late to the party. Several smartphone brands, including Samsung, have supported a similar feature on most of their devices for some time.

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The latest Google Pixel phones mainly support three authentication methods: face unlock, PIN lock, and fingerprint unlock. While the first two options are quite straightforward, fingerprint unlock offers a few customization options, one of which is the screen-off fingerprint unlock feature. Until now, this feature has remained exclusive to flagship Pixel phones. However, a new report suggests it is now finally available on one mid-range Pixel phone as well.First, allow me to give a briefing on how this feature actually functions. When you have it enabled, it will allow you to unlock your phone even when the screen is off. It basically eliminates the extra step of tapping on the screen or the power button to first wake up the screen and then unlock the phone through fingerprint. You can simply tap on the fingerprint sensor using a registered finger to unlock your phone in one motion.