Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 with a discount here!

Android 16 allows Pixel users to unlock their phones even if they can't find the fingerprint sensor

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Software updates Google Google Pixel
The Pixel 9 Pro XL is held with the rear panel facing the camera.
Starting with the Pixel 6 series which was released in 2021, all Pixel models feature an under-display fingerprint sensor. For the biometric reader to be working on these Pixel devices, the screen must be on. Most smartphones don't have this restriction and Google is looking to remove it from the under-display fingerprint scanners used on the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9a models.

With Android 16 Developer Preview 2, Google added the Screen-off Fingerprint Unlock feature only to the Pixel 9 line. But with the latest Android 16 Beta 3 release, the feature is available to all Pixel models with the under-display fingerprint scanner running the latest Android 16 Beta. Unless Google were to remove the feature before the launch of the stable Android 16 update due out next quarter, those of you afraid to touch Beta software will get the Screen-off Fingerprint Unlock feature with the stable version of Android 16.

What this feature does is allow you to use your fingerprint to unlock your Pixel even if the screen is off. If you don't want to wait for this feature to arrive with the stable Android 16 release and downloading Beta software on your phone makes you too nervous, you can make sure that your display is never completely dark. This can be done by enabling the always-on display on your Pixel by going to Settings > Display & touch > Lock screen and toggle on "Always show time and info."

Screenshot shows how you can enable the Screen-off Fingerprint Unlock feature in Android 16.
With Android 16 Beta 3, Pixel users can enable the Screen-off Fingerprint Unlock feature. | Image credit-PhoneArena

Whether you just installed Android 16 Beta 3 or you are waiting for the stable Android 16 release, the Screen-off Fingerprint Unlock feature will be disabled by default. If you want to turn it on once you've installed the Android 16 in either beta or stable form, go to Settings > Security & privacy > Device unlock > Fingerprint Unlock, enter your PIN > Fingerprint Unlock  and toggle on Screen-off Fingerprint Unlock. With the feature on, even if the screen is off, putting your finger on the area of the display where the fingerprint scanner can be found will unlock the phone.

If you do have the always-on screen disabled to improve the battery life on your Pixel, you might want to have the Screen-off Fingerprint Unlock feature toggled on. This way you'll be able to unlock your device even when the display is off.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile extends another peace offering to customers after uproar over rate increase [UPDATED]
T-Mobile extends another peace offering to customers after uproar over rate increase [UPDATED]
It’s a difficult time to be a T-Mobile customer or employee
It’s a difficult time to be a T-Mobile customer or employee
Finally! A flip phone that actually makes sense and it’s not the Galaxy Z Flip 7
Finally! A flip phone that actually makes sense and it’s not the Galaxy Z Flip 7
A Verizon customer stayed for 20 years, now they're rethinking everything
A Verizon customer stayed for 20 years, now they're rethinking everything
T-Mobile users dig up removed price lock ads in wake of recent changes to plans
T-Mobile users dig up removed price lock ads in wake of recent changes to plans
T-Mobile found the perfect distraction from price hikes: giving away millions
T-Mobile found the perfect distraction from price hikes: giving away millions

Latest News

Oura hires a former Apple Health expert as it plans its next bold move for wearables
Oura hires a former Apple Health expert as it plans its next bold move for wearables
The EU cracks down on Apple again, and this time they demand huge changes to the iPhone and more
The EU cracks down on Apple again, and this time they demand huge changes to the iPhone and more
Cameras and Visual Intelligence are coming soon to the Apple Watch says fresh report
Cameras and Visual Intelligence are coming soon to the Apple Watch says fresh report
Samsung’s mid-range phones are embarrassing the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S24
Samsung’s mid-range phones are embarrassing the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S24
It's not too late to get the flagship Bose QuietComfort Ultra at a generous discount
It's not too late to get the flagship Bose QuietComfort Ultra at a generous discount
The 16/512GB OnePlus 12 powerhouse is $200 off with Amazon's juicy discount
The 16/512GB OnePlus 12 powerhouse is $200 off with Amazon's juicy discount
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless