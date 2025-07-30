$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

Samsung working on Galaxy Book 6 lineup, Ultra model likely included

The Galaxy Book 6 series is in early development — and this time, a high-performance Ultra variant might join the family, unlike its predecessor.

Samsung Laptops
Samsung is now preparing the Galaxy Book 6 lineup of laptops, and a new rumor suggests that the South Korean giant may include an Ultra model in the lineup this time, despite not having included a Galaxy Book 5 Ultra. 

With the Galaxy Book 5 series, Samsung didn't include an Ultra model. However, with the Galaxy Book 4, there was a top-of-the-line specs model, the Galaxy Book 4 Ultra. 

The Galaxy Book 5 series is expected to be available on the market in early 2026, if Samsung follows the typical release timeline that it did with previous iterations of its laptop series. Roughly, we are about eight months before the official launch.

The folks at SamMobile now report that Samsung has started work on the new laptops from the Galaxy Book 6 series, and that this time, Samsung will bring back the Ultra model. 

It's still an early phase of the development, and leaks have not given us a picture of what to expect from the Galaxy Book 6 Ultra specifications, though. Right now, we only know that the Ultra model may happen this time around. 


Usually, the Galaxy Book Ultra model is different from the rest of the series by having a dedicated GPU. If Samsung follows this strategy, we can expect a dedicated GPU on the Galaxy Book 6 Ultra as well, while the rest of the Galaxy Book 6 models may have an integrated GPU. 

Basically, the base model of the series is more for students and work, while the Ultra model is targeted at offering the best performance for heavy users. 

Would you be interested in a Galaxy Book 6 Ultra if it comes with a dedicated GPU?

The Galaxy Book 3 Ultra and Book 4 Ultra offered similar GPU options: an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 and an RTX 4070. Meanwhile, now we have the RTX 5000 series, so it's possible the next-gen Galaxy Book Ultra model may adopt a newer RTX 5000 GPU. 

Meanwhile, for reference, the Galaxy Book 5 series has three models in it: a base Galaxy Book 5 360, a Galaxy Book 5 Pro, and a Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360. The Galaxy Book 5 Pro features the power-efficient and capable Intel Core Ultra 7 256V processor and 16GB of RAM, a gorgeous AMOLED screen, and a long-lasting battery. 

I think that if Samsung really brings back the Ultra model with the Galaxy Book 6 series, a lot of power users will be happy. It means more choice for people who want serious performance, like creators and professionals. It's still early, so we'll have to wait for more details, but it's exciting to see Samsung going in this direction again.

Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals.
