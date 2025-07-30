Samsung working on Galaxy Book 6 lineup, Ultra model likely included

It's still an early phase of the development, and leaks have not given us a picture of what to expect from the Galaxy Book 6 Ultra specifications, though. Right now, we only know that the Ultra model may happen this time around.





Basically, the base model of the series is more for students and work, while the Ultra model is targeted at offering the best performance for heavy users.





The Galaxy Book 3 Ultra and Book 4 Ultra offered similar GPU options: an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 and an RTX 4070. Meanwhile, now we have the RTX 5000 series, so it's possible the next-gen Galaxy Book Ultra model may adopt a newer RTX 5000 GPU.

