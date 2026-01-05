Apple just declared war on "Quitter's Day" with a major Fitness+ update

New workout programs coming to Apple Fitness+





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Of course, every week builds on the previous week so you can progress and return to your fitness level.





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The program launches on January 12 – you get three workouts per week, focused on different areas of the body.





Do you think Apple Fitness+ can actually help you push past Quitter’s Day? Yes, structure makes it easier to stick with it 40% Maybe, but motivation still fades 0% No, I always quit anyway 0% I don’t use Fitness+ 60% Vote 5 Votes

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New programs by Fitness+ and the commitment to improve your health

This is exactly the kind of fitness nudge I need

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