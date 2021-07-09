Samsung to bring back water cooling solutions to its smartphones in 2022 – report

Samsung
was one of the first smartphone makers to adopt cooling solutions for its products. Launched back in 2016, the Galaxy S7
was one of the first phones to feature water cooling tech inside, but it was two years later that Samsung improved that technology with the Note 9
.
The Galaxy Note 9's water carbon cooling system
was meant to offset overheat caused by extended gaming. Thanks to this improved water carbon cooling system, Samsung flagship could effectively manage heat generated from its processor.
Following in Samsung's footsteps, other handset makers decided to include cooling systems in their phones, especially companies that started to make so-called “gaming smartphones,” including Asus
, Razer, Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo.
Unfortunately, due to deceleration in 5G
deployments caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, smartphone makers stopped adding cooling solutions inside their phones in an attempt to cut costs.
According to Digitimes
, that's about to change, as Samsung is reportedly reconsidering adopting vapor chambers for its future smartphones. The report cites sources in the supply chain saying that while competition is fierce among Chinese cooling solution providers price-wise, Taiwanese suppliers have a slight advantage when it comes to quality.
These recent rumors have sparked so much interest among Taiwanese suppliers that several have already started readying their supply lines for potential orders, claim the same sources.