Samsung's ultra-thin Galaxy S25 Edge should be tough enough to avoid the bendgate curse

Samsung Galaxy S Series
A photo of the Galaxy S25 Edge displayed during a tech event.
Samsung is gearing up for the launch of its ultra-thin Galaxy S25 Edge, a device it briefly teased during the Galaxy S25 series announcement. While leaks have hinted at various specs and features, Samsung has stayed quiet about the flagship, only dropping subtle hints and now, it's teasing again.

The Galaxy S25 Edge is set to be one of the thinnest smartphones and making a device that slim requires careful engineering. A thinner phone often means trade-offs in battery life and performance, not to mention the increased risk of bending – especially if it sticks to the same materials as bulkier models. Fortunately, Samsung seems well aware of these concerns and is taking durability seriously.

According to the UK marketing director at Samsung, during this year's MWC (Mobile World Congress) in Barcelona, the company reassured that the S25 Edge won't just be ultra-thin (rumored to be just 5.84mm thick) but also built tough.

With anything slim, durability [has to come as part of the package]. Those are the two features [of the Edge] that are exciting [for us]. Well, I know durability isn't exciting – but it's really important. So watch this space, because there are some exciting things to come regarding this phone.

– Annika Bizon, Samsung's UK Marketing Director, March 2025

Durability is a major concern for a device this slim. Remember the iPhone 6 Plus and its infamous bendgate back in 2014? It's no surprise that Samsung is making an effort to reassure users, especially since the Galaxy S25 Edge will be part of its premium S series lineup.

Curious how Samsung can make the Galaxy S25 Edge both thin and durable? The answer likely lies in the material used for the back cover. Reports suggest that the Edge could stand out from the rest of the Galaxy S25 lineup by featuring a ceramic rear panel instead of Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

Ceramic is tougher than glass, so using it or ceramic-infused glass would boost the phone's drop and impact resistance – crucial for such a slim device. However, since ceramic is denser, it could add some weight. But not too much.

A recent report suggests that the 5.84 mm-thick Galaxy S25 Edge could weigh 162 grams, the same as the 7.3 mm-thick Galaxy S25 Plus. That makes a ceramic back even more likely. This could also explain why Samsung has kept the S25 Edge off-limits at recent events. While the company has shown it off, no one has been allowed to touch it – likely to prevent people from noticing the difference in the rear panel material.

And you know what? The Galaxy S25 Edge is in for some thin competition from Apple later this year with the rumored iPhone 17 Air (or Slim). The iPhone could also feature a ceramic shield on the back, similar to its siblings.
