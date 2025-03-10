Samsung's ultra-thin Galaxy S25 Edge should be tough enough to avoid the bendgate curse
Samsung is gearing up for the launch of its ultra-thin Galaxy S25 Edge, a device it briefly teased during the Galaxy S25 series announcement. While leaks have hinted at various specs and features, Samsung has stayed quiet about the flagship, only dropping subtle hints and now, it's teasing again.
The Galaxy S25 Edge is set to be one of the thinnest smartphones and making a device that slim requires careful engineering. A thinner phone often means trade-offs in battery life and performance, not to mention the increased risk of bending – especially if it sticks to the same materials as bulkier models. Fortunately, Samsung seems well aware of these concerns and is taking durability seriously.
Curious how Samsung can make the Galaxy S25 Edge both thin and durable? The answer likely lies in the material used for the back cover. Reports suggest that the Edge could stand out from the rest of the Galaxy S25 lineup by featuring a ceramic rear panel instead of Gorilla Glass Victus 2.
Ceramic is tougher than glass, so using it or ceramic-infused glass would boost the phone's drop and impact resistance – crucial for such a slim device. However, since ceramic is denser, it could add some weight. But not too much.
A recent report suggests that the 5.84 mm-thick Galaxy S25 Edge could weigh 162 grams, the same as the 7.3 mm-thick Galaxy S25 Plus. That makes a ceramic back even more likely. This could also explain why Samsung has kept the S25 Edge off-limits at recent events. While the company has shown it off, no one has been allowed to touch it – likely to prevent people from noticing the difference in the rear panel material.
And you know what? The Galaxy S25 Edge is in for some thin competition from Apple later this year with the rumored iPhone 17 Air (or Slim). The iPhone could also feature a ceramic shield on the back, similar to its siblings.
