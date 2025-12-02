Google is changing how Android updates work with a surprise Android 16 release

Android 16

Google is launching three groups of features, some of which were previously exclusive to Pixel devices. One of those is a new notification organizer feature, which automatically groups lower-priority notifications and mutes them. That way, all sorts of promotions, news, and unimportant social alerts get silenced and put into categories you can choose to check or ignore.The AI-powered notifications summaries are also part of the new update. The feature uses AI to condense longer messages and group chat threads you receive into neat summaries.You will also be able to personalize your home screen with one of five custom icon shapes. If you use themed icons, they’ll be automatically applied across all apps, helping you get “a more consistent look and feel across all your apps.” A new expanded option in dark theme will automatically darken even apps that don’t have their own dark theme. That way, you won’t get blinded by a single app that doesn’t have light mode.Finally, Google is adding a Parental Control option inside the Settings, which can be locked with a PIN. Inside it, parents will be able to set overall screen time limits, limits for specific apps, including blocking certain apps, and downtime schedules. There’s also an option to extend a limit or a scheduled break.Parents will be able to set up Google Family Link with a shortcut inside the new menu. That way, they can get extra parental control features and control their child’s device from their own phones.I love that Google is changing its update schedule, but I am a little worried about how other manufacturers will handle it. Considering that even some of the biggest manufacturers have just launched theirupdates, I wouldn’t be surprised if the new release scheme makes things messier.