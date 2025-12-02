Free Motorola Edge 2024, 2-mo Total Wireless 5G+
Google is changing how Android updates work with a surprise Android 16 release

Android 16 is getting several new features in a surprising update that marks the start of a new era.

By
Android Software updates Google
Google is changing how Android updates work with a surprise Android 16 release
Google is introducing one of the most significant changes to how Android updates work since the launch of the OS. The company is moving from the annual system update cycle we’ve known for so long to more frequent releases.

Google will release more frequent Android updates


The changed release system is starting with an Android 16 release that introduces several major new features to the OS. Google says that’s “a new chapter for how Android updates work,” and the goal is to launch the latest features when they’re ready.

With the new release scheme, Google will expand some new features from Pixels to third-party devices more quickly. Of course, it’ll take some time before other manufacturers launch the updated Android 16 for their devices. Either way, that’s a significant change, and it’ll be interesting to see how other companies handle it.

Google says the new Android 16 update is launching first on Pixel 6 and newer devices today, and it will roll out to more OEMs later. The timing of the release for other OEMs will vary, though.

Notifications updates, more personalization, and parental controls


Google’s Android 16 Notification Summary feature | Video Source – Google

Google is launching three groups of features, some of which were previously exclusive to Pixel devices. One of those is a new notification organizer feature, which automatically groups lower-priority notifications and mutes them. That way, all sorts of promotions, news, and unimportant social alerts get silenced and put into categories you can choose to check or ignore.

The AI-powered notifications summaries are also part of the new update. The feature uses AI to condense longer messages and group chat threads you receive into neat summaries.



You will also be able to personalize your home screen with one of five custom icon shapes. If you use themed icons, they’ll be automatically applied across all apps, helping you get “a more consistent look and feel across all your apps.” A new expanded option in dark theme will automatically darken even apps that don’t have their own dark theme. That way, you won’t get blinded by a single app that doesn’t have light mode.

Finally, Google is adding a Parental Control option inside the Settings, which can be locked with a PIN. Inside it, parents will be able to set overall screen time limits, limits for specific apps, including blocking certain apps, and downtime schedules. There’s also an option to extend a limit or a scheduled break.

Do you think third-party OEMs will launch the new Android 16 quickly enough?

Parents will be able to set up Google Family Link with a shortcut inside the new menu. That way, they can get extra parental control features and control their child’s device from their own phones.

A new challenge for OEMs


I love that Google is changing its update schedule, but I am a little worried about how other manufacturers will handle it. Considering that even some of the biggest manufacturers have just launched their Android 16 updates, I wouldn’t be surprised if the new release scheme makes things messier.

Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
