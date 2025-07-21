Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Samsung has opened pre-orders for its brand new foldable.

Samsung's next Fan Edition earbuds just surfaced

Something cool is dropping soon, and your ears might thank you.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung
Samsung's next Fan Edition earbuds just surfaced
Samsung is reportedly going to launch a new Fan Edition device, Galaxy Buds 3 FE, before the end of this year. The earbuds are going to join the expanding lineup of Fan Edition devices, and now a new leaked image is showing the upgrade that the Galaxy Buds FE lineup is getting.

The first image of the Galaxy Buds 3 FE has been shared online by leaker Evan Blass (it appears the image was deleted on X, but as you know, with the internet - once on the internet, forever on the internet):


One thing that's worth noting here: it seems Samsung is jumping straight into Buds 3 FE and not Buds 2 FE, skipping the 2. At least judging by recent leaks.

The Galaxy Buds 3 FE seem to share the same design approach as the Galaxy Buds 3 and the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. The earbuds now have stems with a touch-sensitive area. With this area, you can conveniently adjust the volume, switch between Active Noise Cancellation and Ambient Sound models, and control music playback. 

When you pick earbuds, what matters most to you?

Vote View Result

Similarly to the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, the Galaxy Buds 3 FE appear to sport silicone ear tips for noise isolation. This is definitely an upgrade over the Galaxy Buds 3, which didn't have ear tips like this. 

Apart from that, the Galaxy Buds 3 FE are also rumored to come with ANC and Ambient Modes, just like their predecessor. 

Meanwhile, a plethora of generative AI features (Galaxy AI) are also expected for the earbuds. Those include Interpreter Mode for real-time language translation, which is useful if you travel a lot but don't speak as many languages as you'd want. 

They are also said to come with some level of resistance to dust and water, although the exact IP rating is not known at the moment. They are expected to sport Gemini, Bixby, an audio equalizer, integration with Samsung Find, and Bluetooth v5.4 with LE Audio. 

The Galaxy Buds 3 FE could launch alongside Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S25 FE. The Fan Edition models have grown over the years. At first, it was just the Galaxy S, now, there are Fan Edition versions of the Galaxy Buds, Galaxy Tab, and even the Galaxy Z Flip. 

Fan Edition models are more affordable versions of the product with some corners cut to achieve a lower price, but generally have quite premium features and specs. 

Recommended Stories
I think the Galaxy Buds 3 FE would be a great option for anyone looking for solid earbuds with premium features, like ANC and touch controls, without paying the full flagship price. Samsung's Fan Edition line has really stepped up its game, offering a nice balance between quality and affordability. 

If they deliver good sound, comfort, and battery life, these could easily become a favorite for everyday use, especially for those who want smart features like real-time translation without breaking the bank.

Get a Motorola Razr 2025 for just $199.99!

Switch to a 2-month Total 5G or 5G+ plan with Total Wireless and score this foldable deal.


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.webp
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
Read the latest from Iskra Petrova
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Don't call a bifold a trifold

by Cliveewar • 2

Comments

by Avalanche1 • 6

AT&T Too Good to Be True

by JinVentura • 5
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

People browsing Galaxy Z Fold 7 in stores have noticed a problem
People browsing Galaxy Z Fold 7 in stores have noticed a problem
New branding is coming to the Google Messages app
New branding is coming to the Google Messages app
A new T-Mobile upgrade is coming, but it may not be better for everyone
A new T-Mobile upgrade is coming, but it may not be better for everyone
Amazon cuts the price of the 11-inch iPad Pro (M4), making it unmissable
Amazon cuts the price of the 11-inch iPad Pro (M4), making it unmissable
T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon: Americans are fatigued by the big three’s pricing
T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon: Americans are fatigued by the big three’s pricing
"View Details" in Google Messages app now gives you much more detail
"View Details" in Google Messages app now gives you much more detail

Latest News

The impressive 1TB Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) foldable scores a hefty discount and a cool freebie
The impressive 1TB Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) foldable scores a hefty discount and a cool freebie
Lenovo's gaming-ready Legion Tab Gen 3 is still at its lowest price at the official store
Lenovo's gaming-ready Legion Tab Gen 3 is still at its lowest price at the official store
TSMC rushes to finish its US fabs quarters ahead of schedule
TSMC rushes to finish its US fabs quarters ahead of schedule
Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 is suddenly looking like the best processor for Samsung Galaxy S26
Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 is suddenly looking like the best processor for Samsung Galaxy S26
EchoStar reportedly considers a deal with a Verizon MVNO to keep Boost alive
EchoStar reportedly considers a deal with a Verizon MVNO to keep Boost alive
Trump appears to have shown us why the iPhone Fold will struggle
Trump appears to have shown us why the iPhone Fold will struggle
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless