Samsung's next Fan Edition earbuds just surfaced
Something cool is dropping soon, and your ears might thank you.
Samsung is reportedly going to launch a new Fan Edition device, Galaxy Buds 3 FE, before the end of this year. The earbuds are going to join the expanding lineup of Fan Edition devices, and now a new leaked image is showing the upgrade that the Galaxy Buds FE lineup is getting.
The first image of the Galaxy Buds 3 FE has been shared online by leaker Evan Blass (it appears the image was deleted on X, but as you know, with the internet - once on the internet, forever on the internet):
Similarly to the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, the Galaxy Buds 3 FE appear to sport silicone ear tips for noise isolation. This is definitely an upgrade over the Galaxy Buds 3, which didn't have ear tips like this.
Apart from that, the Galaxy Buds 3 FE are also rumored to come with ANC and Ambient Modes, just like their predecessor.
Meanwhile, a plethora of generative AI features (Galaxy AI) are also expected for the earbuds. Those include Interpreter Mode for real-time language translation, which is useful if you travel a lot but don't speak as many languages as you'd want.
The Galaxy Buds 3 FE could launch alongside Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S25 FE. The Fan Edition models have grown over the years. At first, it was just the Galaxy S, now, there are Fan Edition versions of the Galaxy Buds, Galaxy Tab, and even the Galaxy Z Flip.
Fan Edition models are more affordable versions of the product with some corners cut to achieve a lower price, but generally have quite premium features and specs.
I think the Galaxy Buds 3 FE would be a great option for anyone looking for solid earbuds with premium features, like ANC and touch controls, without paying the full flagship price. Samsung's Fan Edition line has really stepped up its game, offering a nice balance between quality and affordability.
If they deliver good sound, comfort, and battery life, these could easily become a favorite for everyday use, especially for those who want smart features like real-time translation without breaking the bank.
The leaked image that was reportedly shared by Blass and saved by SamMobile. | Image Credit - Evan Blass
One thing that's worth noting here: it seems Samsung is jumping straight into Buds 3 FE and not Buds 2 FE, skipping the 2. At least judging by recent leaks.
The Galaxy Buds 3 FE seem to share the same design approach as the Galaxy Buds 3 and the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. The earbuds now have stems with a touch-sensitive area. With this area, you can conveniently adjust the volume, switch between Active Noise Cancellation and Ambient Sound models, and control music playback.
They are also said to come with some level of resistance to dust and water, although the exact IP rating is not known at the moment. They are expected to sport Gemini, Bixby, an audio equalizer, integration with Samsung Find, and Bluetooth v5.4 with LE Audio.
