Motorola Edge (2025) is an absolute temptation at its lowest price on Amazon
The phone has dependable performance, a gorgeous display, and a price tag that’s perfect for shoppers who don't want to overspend.
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Motorola Edge (2025) shown in hand. | Image by PhoneArena
As a deal hunter, I hate overspending. If you’re like me and are looking for a capable phone that won’t break the bank, then I’m sure you’ll appreciate this sweet deal on the Motorola Edge (2025).
A third-party seller on Amazon is offering a $150 discount on this mid-ranger, allowing you to get one for under the $400 mark. And that is huge, as it's the lowest price ever for this phone at the e-commerce giant. You won’t have anything to worry about either, as you’ll still have 30 days to ask for a refund even though the markdown doesn’t come directly from Amazon.
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That said, the deal has been up for grabs for a while, which is why I encourage you to save as soon as possible, as there’s no telling when it could become a thing of the past.
In case you have an old phone you can part with, you may want to check out the official Motorola store as well. Sure, the instant savings may be only $50 there, but you can slash an extra $200 off the Edge (2025) with an eligible trade-in. Plus, you can score a free pair of Moto Buds+, saving you even more.
Equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset and 8GB of RAM, the Edge (2025) won’t blow you away with out-of-this-world performance, but it can still handle most stuff you throw its way. This makes it a perfect choice for shoppers who want a reliable phone for casual stuff like web browsing, scrolling through Insta, and watching the latest videos on the PhoneArena YouTube channel.
And let me tell you this: you’ll savor every second of our videos with the 6.7-inch OLED screen on board, which packs a 2712 x 1220 resolution and HDR support. Meanwhile, its 120Hz refresh rate and 1,400 nits of peak brightness ensure everything feels fluid and that you’ll see clearly even in direct sunlight.
You’ll also be able to take pretty decent photos with vibrant colors, courtesy of the 50MP main camera on deck. Keep in mind, though, that Motorola utilizes some aggressive oversharpening, which might result in a loss of fine detail in some pictures.
Nonetheless, the value you get with this phone is exceptional, especially when you add that 5,000mAh battery and the 68W fast charging it supports. So, don’t hesitate—grab one with this deal now!
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