Samsung improves its 1TB Galaxy S25 Ultra deal — now letting you save a stunning $540
You can now get the Galaxy S25 Ultra at an even lower price than at the beginning of October!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Remember that $470 discount we shared on the Galaxy S25 Ultra at the beginning of the month? Well, guess what — it just got better! The same ultra-pricey 1TB variant has now plunged by $540, dropping to $1,119.99 from $1,659.99. And here’s the real kicker: you don’t have to trade in any device to take advantage of this deal.
Let’s break it down. Samsung offers a free storage upgrade of $240 on the 1TB variant, and you can unlock an extra $300 with Samsung Instant Savings. The 512GB model is also available with a $300 discount on top of a $120 price cut (free storage upgrade).
The Galaxy S25 Ultra brings a lot to the table — offering gorgeous visuals with its 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, while the anti-reflective and durable Corning Gorilla Armor keeps reflections to a minimum.
The camera deserves admiration in its own right. Here, you have a 200MP main camera, 50MP ultra-wide, 50MP 5x periscope lens, and a 10MP 3x zoom unit, which is a pretty solid setup. Of course, great hardware is only half of the story — you also need to know how to use it right. Well, the S25 Ultra does, and it’s easily one of the best camera phones we’ve tested in a while. Don’t forget to check out our Galaxy S25 Ultra review for camera samples and more valuable insights.
Bottom line — the Galaxy S25 Ultra is a superb choice for Samsung phone fans. If you thought the official store’s previous 1TB deal wasn’t good enough, this improved offer should be on your radar.
Let’s break it down. Samsung offers a free storage upgrade of $240 on the 1TB variant, and you can unlock an extra $300 with Samsung Instant Savings. The 512GB model is also available with a $300 discount on top of a $120 price cut (free storage upgrade).
Of course, you can still trade in an eligible device if you’d like to get a bigger discount. The official store offers up to $700 off with trade-ins. Trading in a Galaxy S24 Ultra in good condition, for example, helps you slash the 1TB variant to $719.99 — a massive $940 off its original price.
The Galaxy S25 Ultra brings a lot to the table — offering gorgeous visuals with its 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, while the anti-reflective and durable Corning Gorilla Armor keeps reflections to a minimum.
Beyond the visuals, this Android phone delivers exceptional performance. It has the supreme Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip under the hood, providing immense potential for just about anything you can think of. Factor in the Galaxy AI extras that make daily tasks even easier, and you’ve got a flagship that’s hard to beat.
The camera deserves admiration in its own right. Here, you have a 200MP main camera, 50MP ultra-wide, 50MP 5x periscope lens, and a 10MP 3x zoom unit, which is a pretty solid setup. Of course, great hardware is only half of the story — you also need to know how to use it right. Well, the S25 Ultra does, and it’s easily one of the best camera phones we’ve tested in a while. Don’t forget to check out our Galaxy S25 Ultra review for camera samples and more valuable insights.
Bottom line — the Galaxy S25 Ultra is a superb choice for Samsung phone fans. If you thought the official store’s previous 1TB deal wasn’t good enough, this improved offer should be on your radar.
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!
Recommended Stories
Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!
Follow us on Google News
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: