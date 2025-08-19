The ultimate 1TB Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) is still $400 off and way more tempting
It's not too late to grab one of the best flip phones in 2025 at a seriously good discount!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Did you know that the ultimate flip phone of 2025 — the Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) — is still available with a hefty $400 discount? Yep, you read that right. The impressive bargain that appeared last week at the Motorola Store is still live and up for grabs.
In case you’re wondering, we’re talking about the 1TB variant. As you might know, this version is nowhere near cheap, typically retailing for as much as $1,499.99. But this exciting bargain lands it at $1,099.99. Still pricey, of course, but far more attractive than usual.
The Razr Ultra also wins on the camera front, by the way. Although it’s not the best camera phone on the market, it pops out vibrant photos with great dynamic range and vivid colors. It’s equipped with a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 50MP front lens, plus it has some AI features within the camera app (and out).
Consider also the battery life. While the Galaxy Z Flip 7 packs a 4,300mAh battery, the flagship Motorola flip boasts a 4,700mAh battery, which is impressive for a foldable device. Not only that, but it also supports 68W wired charging speeds, giving you a full top-up in just 40 minutes.
If you’re still on the fence, be sure to check out our Razr Ultra (2025) review for more insights into performance and overall experience. And if you’re ready to grab one, now’s the perfect time to save $400! Head to the Motorola Store and save big before this tempting promo disappears.
In case you’re wondering, we’re talking about the 1TB variant. As you might know, this version is nowhere near cheap, typically retailing for as much as $1,499.99. But this exciting bargain lands it at $1,099.99. Still pricey, of course, but far more attractive than usual.
Wondering how the model compares to the recently launched Galaxy Z Flip 7 price-wise? Well, the Samsung flip phone is only available with a trade-in discount at the official store, meaning you must spare a device in good working condition to get it at a lower price. Not only that, but this fella has a less powerful processor and 512GB storage for $1,219.99, while the Razr Ultra packs 1TB onboard space, Snapdragon 8 Elite performance. And it now costs $1,099.99!
Featuring an absolutely stunning design and a large 7-inch OLED main display, this Android phone is a joy to look at. The 4-inch cover screen looks just as good as the main panel, sporting impressive brightness levels and gorgeous colors.
Consider also the battery life. While the Galaxy Z Flip 7 packs a 4,300mAh battery, the flagship Motorola flip boasts a 4,700mAh battery, which is impressive for a foldable device. Not only that, but it also supports 68W wired charging speeds, giving you a full top-up in just 40 minutes.
If you’re still on the fence, be sure to check out our Razr Ultra (2025) review for more insights into performance and overall experience. And if you’re ready to grab one, now’s the perfect time to save $400! Head to the Motorola Store and save big before this tempting promo disappears.
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.
"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!
LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE
19 Aug, 2025The ultimate 1TB Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) is still $400 off and way more tempting
18 Aug, 2025The Motorola Razr (2025) is way more tempting with a $199.99 gift
13 Aug, 2025The Motorola Razr+ (2024) is powerful, gorgeous, AND remarkably affordable at a $400 discount today
12 Aug, 2025Amazon's improved deal knocks the Razr+ (2025) down to its lowest price ever
11 Aug, 2025The Razr Ultra (2025) is $400 off and a sweeter pick once again
Loading ...
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: