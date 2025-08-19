Galaxy S25 from Mint Mobile - $30/month

The ultimate 1TB Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) is still $400 off and way more tempting

It's not too late to grab one of the best flip phones in 2025 at a seriously good discount!

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Motorola Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A person holds the Razr Ultra (2025) unfolded, showcasing its rear design.
Did you know that the ultimate flip phone of 2025 — the Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) — is still available with a hefty $400 discount? Yep, you read that right. The impressive bargain that appeared last week at the Motorola Store is still live and up for grabs.

Save $400 on the 1TB Razr Ultra (2025)

$1099 99
$1499 99
$400 off (27%)
Motorola launched an impressive $400 discount on the Motorola Razr (2025) last week, and guess what? The 1TB model is still available at the same solid discount. Even better, you can save on all colors, plus trade-ins help you unlock extra discounts.
Buy at Motorola

In case you’re wondering, we’re talking about the 1TB variant. As you might know, this version is nowhere near cheap, typically retailing for as much as $1,499.99. But this exciting bargain lands it at $1,099.99. Still pricey, of course, but far more attractive than usual.

Wondering how the model compares to the recently launched Galaxy Z Flip 7 price-wise? Well, the Samsung flip phone is only available with a trade-in discount at the official store, meaning you must spare a device in good working condition to get it at a lower price. Not only that, but this fella has a less powerful processor and 512GB storage for $1,219.99, while the Razr Ultra packs 1TB onboard space, Snapdragon 8 Elite performance. And it now costs $1,099.99!

Featuring an absolutely stunning design and a large 7-inch OLED main display, this Android phone is a joy to look at. The 4-inch cover screen looks just as good as the main panel, sporting impressive brightness levels and gorgeous colors.

The Razr Ultra also wins on the camera front, by the way. Although it’s not the best camera phone on the market, it pops out vibrant photos with great dynamic range and vivid colors. It’s equipped with a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 50MP front lens, plus it has some AI features within the camera app (and out).

Consider also the battery life. While the Galaxy Z Flip 7 packs a 4,300mAh battery, the flagship Motorola flip boasts a 4,700mAh battery, which is impressive for a foldable device. Not only that, but it also supports 68W wired charging speeds, giving you a full top-up in just 40 minutes.

If you’re still on the fence, be sure to check out our Razr Ultra (2025) review for more insights into performance and overall experience. And if you’re ready to grab one, now’s the perfect time to save $400! Head to the Motorola Store and save big before this tempting promo disappears.

The ultimate 1TB Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) is still $400 off and way more tempting
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Grab the Galaxy S25 + 2 Yrs Unlimited – only $30/mo from Mint Mobile

With Galaxy AI – port-in & $720 upfront required


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Motorola RAZR - Deals History
97 stories
19 Aug, 2025
The ultimate 1TB Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) is still $400 off and way more tempting
18 Aug, 2025
The Motorola Razr (2025) is way more tempting with a $199.99 gift
13 Aug, 2025
The Motorola Razr+ (2024) is powerful, gorgeous, AND remarkably affordable at a $400 discount today
12 Aug, 2025
Amazon's improved deal knocks the Razr+ (2025) down to its lowest price ever
11 Aug, 2025
The Razr Ultra (2025) is $400 off and a sweeter pick once again
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

I dont need a thinner phone

by bklabel • 11

When will one UI 8 come to the galaxy watch 7 44mm

by Aakifxblackwood • 3

You Tube Video speed control suddenly inoperable-New Android Phone

by Aquarian4u • 2
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile rep turns away a customer who needed a new phone
T-Mobile rep turns away a customer who needed a new phone
iPhone 17 Air makes the Galaxy S25 Edge look like a normal, boring phone, but is it actually any good?
iPhone 17 Air makes the Galaxy S25 Edge look like a normal, boring phone, but is it actually any good?
The most boring Ultra phone of 2025 crushed all its rivals in sales
The most boring Ultra phone of 2025 crushed all its rivals in sales
T-Mobile representative paints a super grim future for customers, reveals how you’re being lied to in stores [UPDATED]
T-Mobile representative paints a super grim future for customers, reveals how you’re being lied to in stores [UPDATED]
T-Mobile customers suddenly have better coverage in some areas
T-Mobile customers suddenly have better coverage in some areas
Meta’s promising new display-enabled smart glasses are right around the corner, and this is how much you’ll have to pay
Meta’s promising new display-enabled smart glasses are right around the corner, and this is how much you’ll have to pay

Latest News

Google Maps wants to put you in a rock star's Mustang
Google Maps wants to put you in a rock star's Mustang
All Galaxy S26 models could benefit from a design tweak
All Galaxy S26 models could benefit from a design tweak
Android Chrome and Photos apps both get a makeover courtesy of Google
Android Chrome and Photos apps both get a makeover courtesy of Google
Bose's SoundLink Revolve+ II gets a sizzling summer discount
Bose's SoundLink Revolve+ II gets a sizzling summer discount
As a deal expert, I'm definitely recommending the Beats Pill at 33% off
As a deal expert, I'm definitely recommending the Beats Pill at 33% off
You can still grab the Pixel 9a at its best price on Amazon
You can still grab the Pixel 9a at its best price on Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless