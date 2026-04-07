Miraculous new Samsung deal makes the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic $280 cheaper than usual
This is an epic discount for an epic smartwatch with or without 4G LTE connectivity, and it doesn't require a trade-in.
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This is an objectively gorgeous smartwatch available at a killer price right now. | Image by PhoneArena
You know how some of the best smartwatches around are typically available for $300 or less? What if I were to recommend you one that's discounted by close to three Benjamins?
Is that even possible? Yes, it is, and no, you don't need to jump through any hoops to slash a whopping 280 bucks off the $499.99 and $549.99 list prices of the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic in Bluetooth-only and 4G LTE-enabled variants, respectively.
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I'm talking no obligatory trade-in or anything like that, and even better, you don't have to buy Samsung's latest "bezelicious" Apple Watch alternative from a retailer like Woot either to maximize your savings right now. Instead, this outlandish new deal is available straight from the wearable's manufacturer, although the downside is that... not everyone might qualify for it.
For yours truly, for instance, the offer is labeled as a "limited time exclusive" affair, and while that may sound like something companies sometimes say to make it seem like their deals are more special and time-sensitive than they are, history suggests this might actually be a targeted, "exclusive" promotion.
If you see it and can complete it, you should absolutely jump on it as soon as possible, as the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is (in my view, at least) the greatest, most feature-packed, and handsomest intelligent timepiece currently available for as little as $219.99 (sans cellular connectivity) or $269.99 (with LTE support for making and receiving voice calls on your wrist).
Health monitoring is without a doubt one of the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic's big strengths. | Image by PhoneArena
Compared to the "regular" Galaxy Watch 8 (which is no longer that much cheaper than its brother), the Classic is not just undeniably prettier but also more functional and convenient (courtesy of that rotating bezel), as well as capable of holding a charge for a longer period of time.
In short, this may well be the all-around best Android-compatible Apple Watch Series 11 rival, and at the time of this writing, it's a lot cheaper than Apple's latest non-rugged high-end wearable too... if you're lucky.
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