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Miraculous new Samsung deal makes the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic $280 cheaper than usual

This is an epic discount for an epic smartwatch with or without 4G LTE connectivity, and it doesn't require a trade-in.

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Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic
This is an objectively gorgeous smartwatch available at a killer price right now. | Image by PhoneArena

You know how some of the best smartwatches around are typically available for $300 or less? What if I were to recommend you one that's discounted by close to three Benjamins?

Is that even possible? Yes, it is, and no, you don't need to jump through any hoops to slash a whopping 280 bucks off the $499.99 and $549.99 list prices of the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic in Bluetooth-only and 4G LTE-enabled variants, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic

$219 99
$499 99
$280 off (56%)
GPS, Bluetooth, 46mm Stainless Steel Case, Rotating Bezel, Cushion Design, Quick Button, 1.34-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 438 x 438 Pixel Resolution and Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, Wear OS with One UI 8, Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Sleep Coaching, Running Coach, Fall Detection, High Stress Alert, Vascular Load, Antioxidant Index, Body Composition, 445mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 64GB Storage, Black and White Color Options
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic

$269 99
$549 99
$280 off (51%)
GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, 46mm Stainless Steel Case, Rotating Bezel, Cushion Design, Quick Button, 1.34-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 438 x 438 Pixel Resolution and Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, Wear OS with One UI 8, Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Sleep Coaching, Running Coach, Fall Detection, High Stress Alert, Vascular Load, Antioxidant Index, Body Composition, 445mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 64GB Storage, Black and White Color Options
Buy at Samsung

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I'm talking no obligatory trade-in or anything like that, and even better, you don't have to buy Samsung's latest "bezelicious" Apple Watch alternative from a retailer like Woot either to maximize your savings right now. Instead, this outlandish new deal is available straight from the wearable's manufacturer, although the downside is that... not everyone might qualify for it.

For yours truly, for instance, the offer is labeled as a "limited time exclusive" affair, and while that may sound like something companies sometimes say to make it seem like their deals are more special and time-sensitive than they are, history suggests this might actually be a targeted, "exclusive" promotion.

If you see it and can complete it, you should absolutely jump on it as soon as possible, as the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is (in my view, at least) the greatest, most feature-packed, and handsomest intelligent timepiece currently available for as little as $219.99 (sans cellular connectivity) or $269.99 (with LTE support for making and receiving voice calls on your wrist).


Compared to the "regular" Galaxy Watch 8 (which is no longer that much cheaper than its brother), the Classic is not just undeniably prettier but also more functional and convenient (courtesy of that rotating bezel), as well as capable of holding a charge for a longer period of time.

In short, this may well be the all-around best Android-compatible Apple Watch Series 11 rival, and at the time of this writing, it's a lot cheaper than Apple's latest non-rugged high-end wearable too... if you're lucky.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
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Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
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