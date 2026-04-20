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Amazon outdoes itself by selling one Galaxy S26 Ultra model at a new record high $250 discount

Samsung's latest and greatest non-foldable super-flagship is more affordable than ever before in a 512GB storage variant.

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Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra with S Pen
The S26 Ultra comes with a built-in stylus in addition to all of its other ultra-high-end specs and features. | Image by PhoneArena

While some phones and tablets (that are not even that popular) from brands as diverse as Samsung, Motorola, and Lenovo are getting more expensive all of a sudden due to those industry-wide rising memory chip costs you've been hearing so much about lately, one of the world's top-selling mobile devices is surprisingly getting cheaper and cheaper.

Of course, the word "cheap" doesn't really belong in the same sentence as the name of Samsung's newest non-foldable super-flagship, but the Galaxy S26 Ultra is more affordable than ever before in a 512GB storage variant and a single white colorway sans special requirements.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

$250 off (17%)
5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Processor, 6.9-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Screen with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Privacy Display, Armor Aluminum Frame, Corning Gorilla Armor 2 Protection, Android 16, 200 + 10 + 50 + 50MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 60W Wired and 25W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, White Color, US Version, 1-Year Warranty Included
Buy at Amazon
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That's right, you (obviously) don't need to trade anything in to take advantage of Amazon's freshly improved S26 Ultra deal and slash a very cool 250 bucks off the $1,499.99 list price of the handset's aforementioned model. You can also save around $230 on a 512 gig configuration in "sky blue", as well as $200 on the other two color options and all four hues as far as the entry-level 256GB variant is concerned.

$200, mind you, is how much Amazon and Samsung itself shaved off all regular prices of the Galaxy S26 Ultra a couple of weeks back with no obligatory trade-in, so this new deal is not exactly a massive improvement over that "old" one, but it's clearly better than no improvement.

 

Also, no S26 Ultra models seem to be discounted by a single dollar (without strings attached, at least) on Samsung's official US website at the time of this writing, so that's definitely another big reason to consider an Amazon.com purchase ASAP. After all, this is not just a blockbuster (both stateside and worldwide), but undoubtedly one of the best Android phones money can buy in 2026, as proven by our comprehensive Galaxy S26 Ultra review.

That doesn't only have words of praise for the 6.9-inch Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 powerhouse, of course, but key strengths like that state-of-the-art chipset, an ultra-lightweight and super-slim design (for such a huge handset), blazing fast charging, and last but not least, an innovative new Privacy Display feature undeniably outweigh such weaknesses as a repetitive camera system, annoyingly familiar battery size, and the absence of MagSafe-style technology.

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Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
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