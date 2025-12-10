Feel the magnetism in this lengthy list of leaked first-party Samsung Galaxy S26 accessories!

Galaxy S26





One area that's significantly less mysterious today than yesterday is official accessories, following a pretty detailed and almost undoubtedly reliable new WinFuture report ( One area that's significantly less mysterious today than yesterday is official accessories, following a pretty detailed and almost undoubtedly reliable new WinFuture report ( translated here from the original German ).

All about them magnets!





Magnetic Carbon Case for Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus (black);

and Plus (black); Clear Case Transparent for Galaxy S26 , S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra ;

, Plus, and ; Magnetic Clear Case Transparent for S26 , S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra ;

, Plus, and ; Magnetic Rugged Clear Case for Galaxy S26 , S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra (black);

, Plus, and (black); Magnetic Silicone Case for Galaxy S26 , S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra (black and grey);

, Plus, and (black and grey); Dual Magnetic Ring Holder for all models.



Galaxy S26 To be perfectly clear, this is far from a comprehensive list of first-party Samsung accessories for theseries. But it does include a few very interesting names that don't have a direct equivalent in the Galaxy S25 family's roster of official cases and covers.







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S26 -series magnetic rugged clear case option sounds new... and very exciting for fans of both the great outdoors and wireless charging. As far as I know, for instance, the S25 and S25+ don't have "magnetic carbon" cases, and while magnetic clear cases (or clear magnet cases) are already a thing for Samsung 's super-premium phones, that-series magnetic rugged clear case option sounds new... and very exciting for fans of both the great outdoors and wireless charging.





Another interesting tidbit is that "all" Galaxy S26 models will get a "dual" magnetic ring holder, although it's not entirely clear what that means. Will the accessory feature two magnetic areas to guarantee an extra-strong hold? No idea, but I'm definitely intrigued.





Will you buy an official Galaxy S26 accessory? Definitely 25% Probably 10.71% It depends on how much they'll cost 35.71% Probably not 17.86% Definitely not 10.71% Vote 56 Votes





Remember, while these cases are expected to come with their own built-in magnets, the S26 , S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra themselves will also include additional magnets, thus gaining an important advantage over the Galaxy S25 family in terms of both stability, and perhaps more importantly, wireless charging speeds.

Wait, so how fast should you expect the S26 trio to be?













Pixel 10 , remember, is Big G's first handset lineup The, remember, is Big G's first handset lineup with built-in magnets and Qi2 support , so it will probably be important for Samsung to gain an edge on that and not just follow its suit with the exact same features and specifications.





Galaxy S26 accessories discussion (at least for now), I should probably point out that a first-party S26 Ultra . To wrap up theaccessories discussion (at least for now), I should probably point out that a first-party "Magnet Wireless Battery Pack" has also been leaked recently with a 5,000mAh capacity and a 15W output. That's not bad, but it is a little weird that it apparently won't be able to hit the maximum speed expected from the

Is your Galaxy S26 excitement in overdrive yet?





If not (because accessories aren't exactly the most exciting thing in the world), that's actually good, as it gives Samsung the opportunity to surprise you with something that hasn't been revealed yet when the S26 trio finally sees daylight.



