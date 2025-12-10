Feel the magnetism in this lengthy list of leaked first-party Samsung Galaxy S26 accessories!
We now know the names of half a dozen official accessories for the Galaxy S26 series, and they're all magnetic.
0comments
As many details as multiple rock-solid leakers and tech media publications have revealed about Samsung's upcoming high-end handsets in recent months, the Galaxy S26 family is still shrouded in secrecy in a few key ways.
One area that's significantly less mysterious today than yesterday is official accessories, following a pretty detailed and almost undoubtedly reliable new WinFuture report (translated here from the original German).
All about them magnets!
- Magnetic Carbon Case for Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus (black);
- Clear Case Transparent for Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra;
- Magnetic Clear Case Transparent for S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra;
- Magnetic Rugged Clear Case for Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra (black);
- Magnetic Silicone Case for Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra (black and grey);
- Dual Magnetic Ring Holder for all models.
To be perfectly clear, this is far from a comprehensive list of first-party Samsung accessories for the Galaxy S26 series. But it does include a few very interesting names that don't have a direct equivalent in the Galaxy S25 family's roster of official cases and covers.
The S26 Magnetic Clear Case is likely to look a lot like the S25 Clear Magnet Case (pictured here). | Image Credit -- Samsung
Recommended For You
As far as I know, for instance, the S25 and S25+ don't have "magnetic carbon" cases, and while magnetic clear cases (or clear magnet cases) are already a thing for Samsung's super-premium phones, that S26-series magnetic rugged clear case option sounds new... and very exciting for fans of both the great outdoors and wireless charging.
Another interesting tidbit is that "all" Galaxy S26 models will get a "dual" magnetic ring holder, although it's not entirely clear what that means. Will the accessory feature two magnetic areas to guarantee an extra-strong hold? No idea, but I'm definitely intrigued.
Will you buy an official Galaxy S26 accessory?
Definitely
25%
Probably
10.71%
It depends on how much they'll cost
35.71%
Probably not
17.86%
Definitely not
10.71%
Remember, while these cases are expected to come with their own built-in magnets, the S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra themselves will also include additional magnets, thus gaining an important advantage over the Galaxy S25 family in terms of both stability, and perhaps more importantly, wireless charging speeds.
Wait, so how fast should you expect the S26 trio to be?
Pretty fast, although there's always room for improvement. Specifically, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is likely to upgrade the S25 Ultra's 15W wireless charging technology to 25 watts, thus leveling the playing field with Google's Pixel 10 Pro XL super-flagship while still falling (way) short of the OnePlus 15's 50W wireless charging capabilities.
The "vanilla" Galaxy S26 and the S26 Plus, meanwhile, could settle for 20W wireless charging speeds, which would still be better than what the Galaxy S25 family offers, as well as the likes of Google's Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro.
The S26 Ultra is expected to eclipse the S25 Ultra in wireless charging speeds (among others). | Image Credit -- Samsung
The Pixel 10, remember, is Big G's first handset lineup with built-in magnets and Qi2 support, so it will probably be important for Samsung to gain an edge on that and not just follow its suit with the exact same features and specifications.
To wrap up the Galaxy S26 accessories discussion (at least for now), I should probably point out that a first-party "Magnet Wireless Battery Pack" has also been leaked recently with a 5,000mAh capacity and a 15W output. That's not bad, but it is a little weird that it apparently won't be able to hit the maximum speed expected from the S26 Ultra.
Is your Galaxy S26 excitement in overdrive yet?
If not (because accessories aren't exactly the most exciting thing in the world), that's actually good, as it gives Samsung the opportunity to surprise you with something that hasn't been revealed yet when the S26 trio finally sees daylight.
That will likely happen in February (although it could also happen in January), but in terms of exactly how the Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra could be surprising or groundbreaking, I can't make any predictions right now. My secret hope is that Samsung will lower the prices of the three new phones compared to their predecessors, but that's obviously based on nothing more than my boyish naïveté.
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: