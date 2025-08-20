Google just made Qi2 official for Pixel 10 – here's why you should care

Pixel 10

Meanwhile, there's also a new Pixelsnap Ring Stand for the Pixel 10 models. It allows you to watch movies, make video calls, and perform other actions with your phone in landscape or portrait mode without having to hold it.





Pixel 10

Are you excited to try Pixel 10’s new Qi2 accessory options? Absolutely, can’t wait to see what’s out there Maybe, depends on the accessories available Not really, I’m fine with what I have I don’t use wireless charging Absolutely, can’t wait to see what’s out there 83.33% Maybe, depends on the accessories available 16.67% Not really, I’m fine with what I have 0% I don’t use wireless charging 0%

Pixel 10

Recommended Stories





Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.







LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE "Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!

Grab the Galaxy S25 + 2 Yrs Unlimited – only $30/mo from Mint Mobile With Galaxy AI – port-in & $720 upfront required

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer