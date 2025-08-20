Galaxy S25 from Mint Mobile - $30/month
Google just made Qi2 official for Pixel 10 – here's why you should care

With official Qi2 support, Pixel 10 owners can finally unlock a whole new world of wireless charging accessories.

Google just made Qi2 official for Pixel 10 – here's why you should care
The Pixel 10 series is now finally official after months of leaks and rumors. With them, Google has also just announced Pixelsnap, a new technology built into all Pixel 10 devices. Reminiscent of Apple's MagSafe, Pixelsnap allows for fast and precise wireless charging and opens an entirely new world of potential accessories for the new Pixel phones. 

Pixelsnap lets you snap wireless chargers, stands, grips, and other magnetic accessories to your Pixel just like Apple's MagSafe technology. Just like MagSafe, even if your Pixel has one of its Pixelsnap cases on, you can still attach other accessories like wireless chargers to it. 

The Pixelsnap Charger allows for efficient and seamless Qi2 wireless charging. The supported speeds are up to 25W. 

Google is also offering a new Pixelnsap Charger with Stand, which is even more convenient if you want to dock your phone in portrait or landscape orientation. This way, you can still use it while it's charging without having to hold it with the accessory on. You can detach the charger from the stand and take it on the go as well. 

Meanwhile, there's also a new Pixelsnap Ring Stand for the Pixel 10 models. It allows you to watch movies, make video calls, and perform other actions with your phone in landscape or portrait mode without having to hold it. 


But those are not the only accessories the new Pixel 10 phones can take advantage of, thanks to Pixelsnap. The technology is compatible with other magnetic accessories, including those from partners to Made for Google. These include car mounts and chargers, grips, wallets, and other things. 

Are you excited to try Pixel 10’s new Qi2 accessory options?

Vote View Result


The Pixelsnap Charger can now be yours for $39.99, while the Pixelsnap Charger with Stand starts at $69.99. If you want the Pixensnap Ring Stand, it will cost you just $29.99. Meanwhile, Google's original Pixelsnap cases start at $49.99. 

Curiously enough, Google says that the Pixelsnap tech on the Pixel phone can also work with Apple's MagSafe accessories. This is wild, as right now there is a huge amount of MagSafe accessories that you can take advantage of and use with your Pixel 10

I personally love Apple's MagSafe, and I'm very happy to see that Google is following suit. This is a very useful technology that, in my humble opinion, should be available for all phones by all makers. Google is even managing to make Samsung look less innovative this time around by introducing real Qi2 charging support rather than Qi2-Ready like the Galaxy S25 series. I'm all for it! 

Google just made Qi2 official for Pixel 10 – here&#039;s why you should care
