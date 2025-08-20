Google just made Qi2 official for Pixel 10 – here's why you should care
With official Qi2 support, Pixel 10 owners can finally unlock a whole new world of wireless charging accessories.
The Pixel 10 series is now finally official after months of leaks and rumors. With them, Google has also just announced Pixelsnap, a new technology built into all Pixel 10 devices. Reminiscent of Apple's MagSafe, Pixelsnap allows for fast and precise wireless charging and opens an entirely new world of potential accessories for the new Pixel phones.
The Pixelsnap Charger allows for efficient and seamless Qi2 wireless charging. The supported speeds are up to 25W.
Google is also offering a new Pixelnsap Charger with Stand, which is even more convenient if you want to dock your phone in portrait or landscape orientation. This way, you can still use it while it's charging without having to hold it with the accessory on. You can detach the charger from the stand and take it on the go as well.
But those are not the only accessories the new Pixel 10 phones can take advantage of, thanks to Pixelsnap. The technology is compatible with other magnetic accessories, including those from partners to Made for Google. These include car mounts and chargers, grips, wallets, and other things.
The Pixelsnap Charger can now be yours for $39.99, while the Pixelsnap Charger with Stand starts at $69.99. If you want the Pixensnap Ring Stand, it will cost you just $29.99. Meanwhile, Google's original Pixelsnap cases start at $49.99.
Curiously enough, Google says that the Pixelsnap tech on the Pixel phone can also work with Apple's MagSafe accessories. This is wild, as right now there is a huge amount of MagSafe accessories that you can take advantage of and use with your Pixel 10!
I personally love Apple's MagSafe, and I'm very happy to see that Google is following suit. This is a very useful technology that, in my humble opinion, should be available for all phones by all makers. Google is even managing to make Samsung look less innovative this time around by introducing real Qi2 charging support rather than Qi2-Ready like the Galaxy S25 series. I'm all for it!
Pixelsnap lets you snap wireless chargers, stands, grips, and other magnetic accessories to your Pixel just like Apple's MagSafe technology. Just like MagSafe, even if your Pixel has one of its Pixelsnap cases on, you can still attach other accessories like wireless chargers to it.
The Pixelsnap Charger allows for efficient and seamless Qi2 wireless charging. The supported speeds are up to 25W.
Google is also offering a new Pixelnsap Charger with Stand, which is even more convenient if you want to dock your phone in portrait or landscape orientation. This way, you can still use it while it's charging without having to hold it with the accessory on. You can detach the charger from the stand and take it on the go as well.
Meanwhile, there's also a new Pixelsnap Ring Stand for the Pixel 10 models. It allows you to watch movies, make video calls, and perform other actions with your phone in landscape or portrait mode without having to hold it.
Pixelsnap charger with stand. | Image Credit - Google
But those are not the only accessories the new Pixel 10 phones can take advantage of, thanks to Pixelsnap. The technology is compatible with other magnetic accessories, including those from partners to Made for Google. These include car mounts and chargers, grips, wallets, and other things.
The Pixelsnap Charger can now be yours for $39.99, while the Pixelsnap Charger with Stand starts at $69.99. If you want the Pixensnap Ring Stand, it will cost you just $29.99. Meanwhile, Google's original Pixelsnap cases start at $49.99.
Curiously enough, Google says that the Pixelsnap tech on the Pixel phone can also work with Apple's MagSafe accessories. This is wild, as right now there is a huge amount of MagSafe accessories that you can take advantage of and use with your Pixel 10!
Recommended Stories
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.
"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: