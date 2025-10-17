Galaxy S26 battery and charging: Everything you need to know
From new display tech to exciting charging upgrades, the S26 lineup is bringing lots to the battery life and charging table.
The Galaxy S25 and S24 for illustrative purposes. | Image Credit — PhoneArena
Samsung’s next-generation Galaxy S26 lineup is on the horizon, and this time the changes might be more than skin-deep. Apart from the AI-powered software upgrades, display improvements and a new Snapdragon chip, Samsung is said to be focusing heavily on battery efficiency and a better charging experience.
This generation will reportedly include the Galaxy S26 (or S26 Pro), Galaxy S26 Plus, Galaxy S26 Ultra, and the ultra-slim Galaxy S26 Edge — each with its own balance of size, capacity, and charging power.
Here’s what to expect from each model when it comes to battery life and charging.
Moderately, yes.
These gains, coupled with One UI 8.5’s smarter background-task management, should yield longer run-times than the S25 generation, even if we don't get a larger battery.
The Ultra will still most likely still be your best option if you want the most battery life from your Galaxy, despite retaining the same 5,000 mAh capacity. Like the other models, if it sees any increase in battery life, it will be thanks to better efficiency.
A refined vapor-chamber cooling system and the 3 nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 are said to help improve sustained performance and reduce thermal throttling, which in turn preserves battery life under load.
Samsung’s new AMOLED panel tech also reduces power loss, so we expect a noticeable improvement over the S25 Ultra’s already strong battery life.
The Edge is all about thinness. It's rumored to measure just 5.5 mm at its slimmest point, so battery life will remain its biggest challenge.
Yes — both are expected to feature Qi 2.2 wireless charging at 15W. This year, magnets inside the phones should enable full auto-alignment with MagSafe-style Qi 2.2 chargers and accessories, a step up from the “Qi2 ready” state of the S25 series.
Qi 2.2 is also coming to the Ultra, bringing better charging efficiency and less heat generation, which is key for a phone with a vapor-cooled aluminum unibody. Wireless charging speeds will likely still remain at 15W, though, even for the Ultra.
Yes, and here the upgrade matters most. The S26 Edge is expected to be the first super-slim Galaxy with built-in magnets for full Qi 2.2 charging, supporting up to 15 W wirelessly — a big step for a phone this thin.
Yes. Wireless PowerShare (5W) is expected to return. It’s handy for charging earbuds or a watch in a pinch.
Absolutely. The Ultra will retain Wireless PowerShare at 5W, just like the base model.
Unclear. While the S26 Edge is rumored to come with wireless charging, we still don't have any information on whether it will feature reverse wireless charging too.
Both phones will probably support USB Power Delivery (PD 3.0 with PPS), so you can use Samsung’s own Super Fast Chargers or third-party PD/PPS adapters from Anker or Ugreen.
No charger in the box, as usual — just a USB-C cable.
The Ultra is expected to move up to 60W wired charging, using the same PD/PPS standard. This will work best with Samsung’s next-gen 60W adapter but remain compatible with standard PD chargers as well.
The edge will likely still be limited to 25W wired charging. You can use Samsung’s 45W Super Fast Charger or any good PD/PPS charger, though the Galaxy S26 Edge will draw a maximum of 25W.
If the 60W rumor is true (which it most likely is), we expect the S26 Ultra to reach 50% in around 20 minutes and a full charge in around 45 minutes. That is a significant upgrade over the S25 Ultra’s 57-minute wired charge time. Wireless charging remains 15W, or about 2 hours for a full top-up.
The S26 Edge should reach 50 % in around 30 minutes (the S25 Edge reached 59% in 30 minutes, but it has a smaller battery). Wireless charging (15W) will might take around 2 hours and 10–15 minutes for a full charge.
Some of the changes that have been rumored include stacked or silicon-carbon batteries, Qi 2.2 magnetic wireless charging, and faster wired charging speeds across the whole lineup.
This generation will reportedly include the Galaxy S26 (or S26 Pro), Galaxy S26 Plus, Galaxy S26 Ultra, and the ultra-slim Galaxy S26 Edge — each with its own balance of size, capacity, and charging power.
Here’s what to expect from each model when it comes to battery life and charging.
Will the Galaxy S26 have better battery life?
Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus
Moderately, yes.
Samsung is rumored to bump the base model’s battery to 4,300 mAh (up from 4,000 mAh on the S25), while the S26 Plus is expected to retain its 4,900 mAh capacity. Both phones will gain efficiency from the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 or Exynos 2600 chipsets (both are built on a 3 nm process) and the new M14 OLED panels, which promise lower power draw and higher brightness.
These gains, coupled with One UI 8.5’s smarter background-task management, should yield longer run-times than the S25 generation, even if we don't get a larger battery.
Galaxy S26 Ultra
The Ultra will still most likely still be your best option if you want the most battery life from your Galaxy, despite retaining the same 5,000 mAh capacity. Like the other models, if it sees any increase in battery life, it will be thanks to better efficiency.
A refined vapor-chamber cooling system and the 3 nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 are said to help improve sustained performance and reduce thermal throttling, which in turn preserves battery life under load.
Samsung’s new AMOLED panel tech also reduces power loss, so we expect a noticeable improvement over the S25 Ultra’s already strong battery life.
Galaxy S26 Edge
The Edge is all about thinness. It's rumored to measure just 5.5 mm at its slimmest point, so battery life will remain its biggest challenge.
That said, Samsung may squeeze in a 4,200 mAh cell (versus 3,900 mAh on the S25 Edge). Coupled with the same efficient Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and AI-optimized power management, the S26 Edge should last noticeably longer than its predecessor without sacrificing its ultra-slim profile.
Recommended Stories
How much battery will the Galaxy S26 have?
|Model
|Expected Battery Capacity
|Galaxy S26
|4,300 mAh
|Galaxy S26 Plus
|4,900 mAh
|Galaxy S26 Ultra
|5,000 mAh
|Galaxy S26 Edge
|4,200 mAh
Will the Galaxy S26 have wireless charging?
Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus
Yes — both are expected to feature Qi 2.2 wireless charging at 15W. This year, magnets inside the phones should enable full auto-alignment with MagSafe-style Qi 2.2 chargers and accessories, a step up from the “Qi2 ready” state of the S25 series.
Galaxy S26 Ultra
Qi 2.2 is also coming to the Ultra, bringing better charging efficiency and less heat generation, which is key for a phone with a vapor-cooled aluminum unibody. Wireless charging speeds will likely still remain at 15W, though, even for the Ultra.
Galaxy S26 Edge
Yes, and here the upgrade matters most. The S26 Edge is expected to be the first super-slim Galaxy with built-in magnets for full Qi 2.2 charging, supporting up to 15 W wirelessly — a big step for a phone this thin.
Will the Galaxy S26 have reverse wireless charging?
Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus
Yes. Wireless PowerShare (5W) is expected to return. It’s handy for charging earbuds or a watch in a pinch.
Galaxy S26 Ultra
Absolutely. The Ultra will retain Wireless PowerShare at 5W, just like the base model.
Galaxy S26 Edge
Unclear. While the S26 Edge is rumored to come with wireless charging, we still don't have any information on whether it will feature reverse wireless charging too.
What charger will the Galaxy S26 use?
Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus
Both phones will probably support USB Power Delivery (PD 3.0 with PPS), so you can use Samsung’s own Super Fast Chargers or third-party PD/PPS adapters from Anker or Ugreen.
- S26: 25W max
- S26 Plus: 45W max
No charger in the box, as usual — just a USB-C cable.
Galaxy S26 Ultra
The Ultra is expected to move up to 60W wired charging, using the same PD/PPS standard. This will work best with Samsung’s next-gen 60W adapter but remain compatible with standard PD chargers as well.
Galaxy S26 Edge
The edge will likely still be limited to 25W wired charging. You can use Samsung’s 45W Super Fast Charger or any good PD/PPS charger, though the Galaxy S26 Edge will draw a maximum of 25W.
How fast will the Galaxy S26 charge?
Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus
- S26: 50 % in ~30 minutes (25W)
- S26 Plus: 60 % in ~30 minutes (45W)
Wireless charging at 15W should reach 100% in about 1 hour and 30 minutes.
Galaxy S26 Ultra
If the 60W rumor is true (which it most likely is), we expect the S26 Ultra to reach 50% in around 20 minutes and a full charge in around 45 minutes. That is a significant upgrade over the S25 Ultra’s 57-minute wired charge time. Wireless charging remains 15W, or about 2 hours for a full top-up.
Galaxy S26 Edge
The S26 Edge should reach 50 % in around 30 minutes (the S25 Edge reached 59% in 30 minutes, but it has a smaller battery). Wireless charging (15W) will might take around 2 hours and 10–15 minutes for a full charge.
Follow us on Google News
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: