Galaxy S26 battery and charging: Everything you need to know

Will the Galaxy S26 have better battery life? Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus

Moderately, yes.



Samsung is rumored to bump the base model's battery to 4,300 mAh (up from 4,000 mAh on the S25), while the S26 Plus is expected to retain its 4,900 mAh capacity. Both phones will gain efficiency from the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 or Exynos 2600 chipsets (both are built on a 3 nm process) and the new M14 OLED panels, which promise lower power draw and higher brightness.



Galaxy S26 Ultra

The Ultra will still most likely still be your best option if you want the most battery life from your Galaxy, despite retaining the same 5,000 mAh capacity. Like the other models, if it sees any increase in battery life, it will be thanks to better efficiency.



A refined vapor-chamber cooling system and the 3 nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 are said to help improve sustained performance and reduce thermal throttling, which in turn preserves battery life under load.



Samsung’s new AMOLED panel tech also reduces power loss, so we expect a noticeable improvement over the S25 Ultra’s already strong battery life.



Galaxy S26 Edge

The Edge is all about thinness. It's rumored to measure just 5.5 mm at its slimmest point, so battery life will remain its biggest challenge.



That said, Samsung may squeeze in a 4,200 mAh cell (versus 3,900 mAh on the S25 Edge). Coupled with the same efficient Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and AI-optimized power management, the S26 Edge should last noticeably longer than its predecessor without sacrificing its ultra-slim profile.



Will the Galaxy S26 have wireless charging?

Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus

Yes — both are expected to feature Qi 2.2 wireless charging at 15W. This year, magnets inside the phones should enable full auto-alignment with MagSafe-style Qi 2.2 chargers and accessories, a step up from the “Qi2 ready” state of the S25 series.



Galaxy S26 Ultra

Qi 2.2 is also coming to the Ultra, bringing better charging efficiency and less heat generation, which is key for a phone with a vapor-cooled aluminum unibody. Wireless charging speeds will likely still remain at 15W, though, even for the Ultra.



Galaxy S26 Edge

Yes, and here the upgrade matters most. The S26 Edge is expected to be the first super-slim Galaxy with built-in magnets for full Qi 2.2 charging, supporting up to 15 W wirelessly — a big step for a phone this thin.





Will the Galaxy S26 have reverse wireless charging? Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus

Yes. Wireless PowerShare (5W) is expected to return. It’s handy for charging earbuds or a watch in a pinch.



Galaxy S26 Ultra

Absolutely. The Ultra will retain Wireless PowerShare at 5W, just like the base model.



Galaxy S26 Edge

Unclear. While the S26 Edge is rumored to come with wireless charging, we still don't have any information on whether it will feature reverse wireless charging too.





What charger will the Galaxy S26 use? Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus

Both phones will probably support USB Power Delivery (PD 3.0 with PPS), so you can use Samsung’s own Super Fast Chargers or third-party PD/PPS adapters from Anker or Ugreen.

S26 : 25W max

: 25W max S26 Plus: 45W max

No charger in the box, as usual — just a USB-C cable.



Galaxy S26 Ultra

The Ultra is expected to move up to 60W wired charging, using the same PD/PPS standard. This will work best with Samsung’s next-gen 60W adapter but remain compatible with standard PD chargers as well.



Galaxy S26 Edge

The edge will likely still be limited to 25W wired charging. You can use Samsung's 45W Super Fast Charger or any good PD/PPS charger, though the Galaxy S26 Edge will draw a maximum of 25W.





How fast will the Galaxy S26 charge? Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus

S26 : 50 % in ~30 minutes (25W)

: 50 % in ~30 minutes (25W) S26 Plus: 60 % in ~30 minutes (45W)

Wireless charging at 15W should reach 100% in about 1 hour and 30 minutes.



Galaxy S26 Ultra

If the 60W rumor is true (which it most likely is), we expect the S26 Ultra to reach 50% in around 20 minutes and a full charge in around 45 minutes. That is a significant upgrade over the S25 Ultra’s 57-minute wired charge time. Wireless charging remains 15W, or about 2 hours for a full top-up.



Galaxy S26 Edge

The S26 Edge should reach 50% in around 30 minutes (the S25 Edge reached 59% in 30 minutes, but it has a smaller battery). Wireless charging (15W) will might take around 2 hours and 10–15 minutes for a full charge.








