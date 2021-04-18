Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Samsung's next affordable 5G smartphone will be launched on April 28

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Apr 18, 2021, 9:25 PM
Samsung's next affordable 5G smartphone will be launched on April 28
Samsung is pumping out cheap smartphones like there's no tomorrow. The next one to hit the shelves this month is the Galaxy M42 5G, a mid-range handset that has one very important benefit over similar devices in the same price range: it features 5G support.

Based on the price tag and technical specifications, the Galaxy M42 5G may be one of the best budget 5G phones in 2021, along with the Galaxy A32 5G, another very appealing affordable 5G smartphone.

Now, according to Amazon India, the Galaxy M42 5G will make its debut on the market on April 28, and while the retailer didn't yet unveil its price, rumor has it the phone will cost around $300 outright.

Apart from 5G support, we also know the Galaxy M42 will be equipped with a decent Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset, an interesting 64-megapixel main camera, and one of the biggest batteries we've seen in a smartphone. Although we don't have it confirmed yet, the Galaxy M42 5G is supposed to be powered by a huge 6,000 mAh battery.

We also know the device will sport an AMOLED display, but the rest of the details remain a mystery. However, with more than a week left until the phone's market launch, we're convinced the more information about the Galaxy M42 5G will emerge, so stay tuned for more.

