Samsung confirms Galaxy Buds Core, but U.S. fans may be left waiting
The new budget earbuds are set to launch this week in India — and possibly elsewhere — but a U.S. release is still uncertain.
Samsung has now officially confirmed its next budget earbuds – the Galaxy Buds Core – and they will be arriving soon. Over the weekend, the South Korean tech giant started teasing the earbuds in India. An Amazon India page about them is already live, and June 27 is listed as the sale date for the earbuds.
Reportedly, the Galaxy Buds Core may be a notable upgrade over the Buds FE, especially when it comes to battery life. A certification listing from a testing firm showed that the Buds Core may have significantly larger batteries: the Buds FE had a 60mAh per earbud and a 479mAh charging case, while the Core are said to come with a total of 200mAh for both earbuds (likely 100mAh per bud) and a 500mAh charging case.
If these rumors are true, you can expect much longer listening times. In fact, the Buds FE struggled in this department probably the most, otherwise, they were very well received.
Rumors indicate the Galaxy Buds Core may follow in the footsteps of the Galaxy Buds FE. The latter were announced in 2023 and cost $99. However, Samsung has yet to mention any US release for the Galaxy Buds Core. Unfortunately, the release may not be for the U.S., at least at first.
Samsung is said to be working on both Galaxy Buds Core and a Galaxy Buds 3 FE. Additionally, the Buds Core were spotted earlier on Samsung's official UAE website, which could indicate a global rollout, even though it appears the U.S. may be excluded from the release roadmap for now.
Samsung's previous earbuds release was with the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, which launched back in 2024, in the summer. So, it's only natural that new models are coming soon.
Brace yourself! The music is about to hit harder. Feel every note, every drop, every beat – louder, clearer, deeper. Dropping soon!— Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) June 21, 2025
Notify me: https://t.co/65SB0Nqwuz#Samsungpic.twitter.com/0Vm7DIvJR6
Reportedly, the Galaxy Buds Core may be a notable upgrade over the Buds FE, especially when it comes to battery life. A certification listing from a testing firm showed that the Buds Core may have significantly larger batteries: the Buds FE had a 60mAh per earbud and a 479mAh charging case, while the Core are said to come with a total of 200mAh for both earbuds (likely 100mAh per bud) and a 500mAh charging case.
If these rumors are true, you can expect much longer listening times. In fact, the Buds FE struggled in this department probably the most, otherwise, they were very well received.
The Galaxy Buds Core are now expected to launch quite soon, at the end of the week. As the launch comes, we will know more about the release, including whether the earbuds will be sold in the U.S. or not.
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: