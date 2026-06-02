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Save a whopping $460 with the best no-strings Galaxy S25 Ultra deal in months!

This is still one of the greatest Android phones money can buy in 2026, and at its newly reduced price, the S25 Ultra is practically irresistible.

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Adrian Diaconescu
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Samsung Android Deals Galaxy S Series
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Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra with S Pen
Yes, the always handy S Pen is included in the S25 Ultra's price. | Image by PhoneArena

Remember when Samsung sold probably the best Android phone released in 2025 at incredible discounts of $590 and $690 with no special requirements whatsoever? Unfortunately, those days are long gone, and despite obviously getting older, the Galaxy S25 Ultra has better chances of seeing its list prices go up than down on its manufacturer's official US website.

But that's where Woot comes in today, charging a cool 460 bucks less than usual for the S Pen-wielding giant in a 1TB storage variant and a grand total of four different colorways. As you can imagine, you don't need to trade in your existing device or jump through any other hoops to be able to pay $1,199.99 here instead of $1,659.99, and yes, these are brand-new, unused, unopened, undamaged, and fully unlocked units sold at a huge discount with a standard 1-year Samsung warranty included.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
$1199 99
$1659 99
$460 off (28%)
The mighty 2025-released Galaxy S25 Ultra is a 2026 must-buy for digital hoarders at a huge $460 discount in a top-of-the-line 1TB storage variant with a full one-year manufacturer warranty included. These are new, unused, unopened, undamaged, and fully unlocked units on sale at a killer price in four color options, and the deal is unlikely to last long, so hurry!
Buy at Woot
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
$282 off (22%)
If you want to keep your spending to a minimum, you can opt for an entry-level 256GB storage configuration in a Titanium Whitesilver colorway only and settle for a humbler but still pretty substantial $282 discount. Just keep in mind Amazon is not actually the seller of these unlocked units with a 1-year US warranty included.
Buy at Amazon
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Samsung, mind you, is unwilling to slash even a buck off the 1TB S25 Ultra's regular price without a trade-in, while the best Amazon deal available at the time of this writing allows you to spend $281.80 below a list price of $1,299.99 for a 256GB storage configuration in a Titanium Whitesilver hue. The only problem with that is you'll need to trust a third-party seller with your money, in which case it's a much better idea to just opt for a Woot purchase.

And no, I really don't think those aforementioned $590 and $690 price cuts are coming back anytime soon, so you might as well "settle" for saving $460 while you can. After all, the Galaxy S25 Ultra isn't going to live forever, but for the foreseeable future, it will definitely remain one of the best phones money can buy.


Compared to the Galaxy S26 Ultra, the Snapdragon 8 Elite powerhouse is naturally a little slower (both as far as processing speed and charging times are concerned) while also lacking Samsung's groundbreaking new Privacy Display functionality. But the camera performance, screen quality, battery life, and build quality are very similar (if not outright identical), the long-term software support is almost as impressive on the S25 Ultra as its successor, and the S26 Ultra is obviously unlikely to score this type of massive discount (sans trade-in) at any point in the next few months.
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Buy at Visible
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Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
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