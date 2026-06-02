Save a whopping $460 with the best no-strings Galaxy S25 Ultra deal in months!
This is still one of the greatest Android phones money can buy in 2026, and at its newly reduced price, the S25 Ultra is practically irresistible.
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Yes, the always handy S Pen is included in the S25 Ultra's price. | Image by PhoneArena
Remember when Samsung sold probably the best Android phone released in 2025 at incredible discounts of $590 and $690 with no special requirements whatsoever? Unfortunately, those days are long gone, and despite obviously getting older, the Galaxy S25 Ultra has better chances of seeing its list prices go up than down on its manufacturer's official US website.
But that's where Woot comes in today, charging a cool 460 bucks less than usual for the S Pen-wielding giant in a 1TB storage variant and a grand total of four different colorways. As you can imagine, you don't need to trade in your existing device or jump through any other hoops to be able to pay $1,199.99 here instead of $1,659.99, and yes, these are brand-new, unused, unopened, undamaged, and fully unlocked units sold at a huge discount with a standard 1-year Samsung warranty included.
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Samsung, mind you, is unwilling to slash even a buck off the 1TB S25 Ultra's regular price without a trade-in, while the best Amazon deal available at the time of this writing allows you to spend $281.80 below a list price of $1,299.99 for a 256GB storage configuration in a Titanium Whitesilver hue. The only problem with that is you'll need to trust a third-party seller with your money, in which case it's a much better idea to just opt for a Woot purchase.
And no, I really don't think those aforementioned $590 and $690 price cuts are coming back anytime soon, so you might as well "settle" for saving $460 while you can. After all, the Galaxy S25 Ultra isn't going to live forever, but for the foreseeable future, it will definitely remain one of the best phones money can buy.
The user interface and software support are without a doubt chief among the S25 Ultra's key selling points (even in 2026). | Image by PhoneArena
Compared to the Galaxy S26 Ultra, the Snapdragon 8 Elite powerhouse is naturally a little slower (both as far as processing speed and charging times are concerned) while also lacking Samsung's groundbreaking new Privacy Display functionality. But the camera performance, screen quality, battery life, and build quality are very similar (if not outright identical), the long-term software support is almost as impressive on the S25 Ultra as its successor, and the S26 Ultra is obviously unlikely to score this type of massive discount (sans trade-in) at any point in the next few months.
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