Lenovo's overpriced new Legion Tab Gen 5 is almost worth it at its first-ever discount

Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 5

One of the most powerful (and stylish) tablets in the world is marked down for the first time from an undeniably excessive $849.99 list price to a... slightly easier to swallow $699.99. You get a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor at that price, as well as 12GB RAM, 256GB internal storage space, and a gorgeous 8.8-inch screen with 3K resolution and 165Hz refresh rate capabilities.