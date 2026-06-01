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Lenovo's overpriced new Legion Tab Gen 5 is almost worth it at its first-ever discount

Less than a month after its belated US release, Lenovo's blazing fast and undeniably eye-catching Legion Tab Gen 5 is marked down from $850 to $700.

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Adrian Diaconescu
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Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 5
The Legion Tab Gen 5 is not just super-powerful but extremely stylish as well. | Image by Lenovo

If you were as confused as me (and the entire tech world) when Lenovo announced a few months back that its latest gaming-centric tablet would cost a whopping $849.99 stateside, you'll be happy to find out that the Legion Tab Gen 5 is... not that expensive anymore.

For the first time since its US commercial debut in early May, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 powerhouse is marked down on its manufacturer's official regional website, although I'm not sure that it would be fair to call it affordable just yet.
Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 5
$699 99
$849 99
$150 off (18%)
One of the most powerful (and stylish) tablets in the world is marked down for the first time from an undeniably excessive $849.99 list price to a... slightly easier to swallow $699.99. You get a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor at that price, as well as 12GB RAM, 256GB internal storage space, and a gorgeous 8.8-inch screen with 3K resolution and 165Hz refresh rate capabilities.
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At $699.99, the brand-new 8.8-incher is still a lot costlier than the... 8.8-inch Legion Tab Gen 3, which is normally priced at $549.99 but currently available at a decent $110 discount of its own. Of course, the Gen 5 slate holds a number of key advantages over its predecessor, starting with the aforementioned new Qualcomm processor and continuing with a much larger 9,000mAh battery somehow squeezed into an even thinner and only slightly heavier body.

Yes, Lenovo's latest gaming beast measures an unreal 7.59mm in thickness while tipping the scales at 360 grams and promising to "keep you playing for hours" and hours on end. The 68W charging capabilities are just as impressive, not to mention the dual high-power speakers with deep bass and Dolby Atmos support or the proprietary Legion ColdFront Vapor cooling technology.

When you add the 3K resolution and 165Hz refresh rate capabilities of the 8.8-inch screen and the 12GB RAM count to the value equation, the Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 5 is... almost a smart buy but not quite. Not at 260 bucks more than the Legion Tab Gen 3 (which does pack a considerably slower Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset) or at $50 more than what a 13-inch iPad Air (M4) with 128GB storage currently costs.

If you feel like you must own one of the best Android tablets around and aren't willing to wait a few more months to see if Lenovo will eventually enhance this $150 discount, though, it's definitely better to spend $699.99 than $849.99. 
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Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
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