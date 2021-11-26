Notification Center

Samsung Android

Samsung announced the Galaxy A03: better camera and a large battery

Iskren Gaidarov
By @IskrenGaidarov
0
Samsungannounced a new Galaxy A phone. The Galaxy A03 is a budget-friendly device with a good camera setup, nice specs, and a big display.

The new A series phone has a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a teardrop-style notch housing a 5MP selfie shooter. Its design looks to follow the trend set by its other budget Galaxy A siblings, with the phone having a screen with rounded corners and an average-sized chin. The Galaxy A03 measures 164.2 x 75.9 x 9.1mm. It supports Dolby Atmos audio and comes in three color options: Black, Blue, and Red.


Samsung Galaxy A03’s back looks to be plastic. It has a textured design, with a dual-camera system located in its top-left corner. The camera module has a different finish compared to the body, with its looks reminding us of the iPhone 12 and 12 mini camera modules we saw last year.

As for the cameras themselves, they are a 48MP main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP depth camera with an f/2.4 aperture. This is a significant upgrade compared to the new phone’s predecessor, the Galaxy A02, which had a 13MP main camera.

The Galaxy A03 is powered by a 1.6GHz Octa-Core processor. This processor could be a new version of the Samsung Exynos 7884 chip, as it has the same clock speed and core configuration. The processor will be combined with either 3GB or 4GB of RAM and 32GB, 64GB, or 128GB of storage.

Battery-wise, the Samsung Galaxy A03 has a large 5,000mAh battery. It is unclear whether this phone supports any kind of fast charging, but considering the size of its battery, it is certain one won’t need to charge it very often.

Unfortunately, that’s all we know at this moment about the Galaxy A03. Samsung hasn’t revealed any official pricing, release date, or information about the availability of the device yet. Stay tuned for further updates.

