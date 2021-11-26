Samsung announced the Galaxy A03: better camera and a large battery

Samsung announced the Galaxy A03: better camera and a large battery0
The new A series phone has a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a teardrop-style notch housing a 5MP selfie shooter. Its design looks to follow the trend set by its other budget Galaxy A siblings, with the phone having a screen with rounded corners and an average-sized chin. The Galaxy A03 measures 164.2 x 75.9 x 9.1mm. It supports Dolby Atmos audio and comes in three color options: Black, Blue, and Red.
Samsung Galaxy A03’s back looks to be plastic. It has a textured design, with a dual-camera system located in its top-left corner. The camera module has a different finish compared to the body, with its looks reminding us of the iPhone 12 and 12 mini camera modules we saw last year.
The Galaxy A03 is powered by a 1.6GHz Octa-Core processor. This processor could be a new version of the Samsung Exynos 7884 chip, as it has the same clock speed and core configuration. The processor will be combined with either 3GB or 4GB of RAM and 32GB, 64GB, or 128GB of storage.
Unfortunately, that’s all we know at this moment about the Galaxy A03. Samsung hasn’t revealed any official pricing, release date, or information about the availability of the device yet. Stay tuned for further updates.