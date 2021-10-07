Samsung working on another cheap 5G smartphone, the Galaxy A13

Samsung
has been flooding the market with mid-range 5G smartphones
this year and now it’s turning its attention to the affordable segment. The Galaxy A13 could be the next cheap 5G smartphone launched by Samsung, at least according to the latest report.
Besides the fact that it comes with 5G
support, the Galaxy A13 is completely unimpressive, but that’s typically the case when it comes affordable smartphones. Since it’s been spotted on Geekbench
(via MySmartPrice
) recently, we know quite a bit about the device.
First off, this is going to be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 700
to keep the price as low as possible, as opposed to a Qualcomm chipset that will certainly boost the price. Still, the MediaTek SoC is fairly decent thanks to the eight cores featuring a clock speed of 2.2GHz.
The Galaxy A13 5G will pack 4GB RAM and it will run Android 11. Since Google has just released Android 12, it will take a few months for the first smartphone to ship with the new version of the OS, so it makes perfect sense for the Galaxy A13 5G to run a previous version.
We have yet to learn where exactly the Galaxy A13 5G will be available and whether or not it will be exclusive to one or more regions, so stay tuned for more on this one.