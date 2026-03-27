The new Samsung must-have has reportedly doubled last year's launch
A new report suggests the Buds 4 has become a hit in South Korea.
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Galaxy S26 isn't the only Samsung star this year! | Image by PhoneArena
Samsung is breaking records in its domestic market in 2026. Earlier this month, an ETnews report confirmed the success of the Galaxy S26 lineup in South Korea. But data suggests the success isn't limited to the latest flagship phones; the new Buds 4 have reportedly exceeded their successor as well.
According to a March 26 report from ETnews (machine translated), domestic sales of the Galaxy Buds 4 have exceeded 100,000 units. As expected, the Pro model is the most sought-after option, with sources pointing out they account for about 90% of all purchases, with sales exceeding 7,000 units on some days after launch.
Just over two weeks after the market release, the new Galaxy Buds 4 have already surpassed the Buds 3, supposedly doubling the initial sales of last year's wireless earbuds.
Part of this success is attributed to the personalized experience Samsung has been offering customers at Samsung Store Gangnam and Hongdae. It allows South Korean customers to turn their earbuds into a viral fashion statement by adding stickers and other customizations to the buds and the case.
It's not surprising to see flagship phones outsell their predecessors, but the same isn't always guaranteed with accessories like wireless earbuds. So, how did Samsung achieve such a big interest in its latest earbuds?
Most notably, the South Korean tech giant has focused on improving both the design and the hardware. By packing a wider woofer, supposedly better ANC, and Hi-Fi audio, Samsung aims to deliver the 'whole package' with its new buds.
Over 100,000 units sold in South Korea
According to a March 26 report from ETnews (machine translated), domestic sales of the Galaxy Buds 4 have exceeded 100,000 units. As expected, the Pro model is the most sought-after option, with sources pointing out they account for about 90% of all purchases, with sales exceeding 7,000 units on some days after launch.
Recommended For You
The Galaxy Buds 4 are proving to be yet another Samsung success story. | Image by PhoneArena
Just over two weeks after the market release, the new Galaxy Buds 4 have already surpassed the Buds 3, supposedly doubling the initial sales of last year's wireless earbuds.
Part of this success is attributed to the personalized experience Samsung has been offering customers at Samsung Store Gangnam and Hongdae. It allows South Korean customers to turn their earbuds into a viral fashion statement by adding stickers and other customizations to the buds and the case.
Which feature justifies the upgrade?
What drives the demand
It's not surprising to see flagship phones outsell their predecessors, but the same isn't always guaranteed with accessories like wireless earbuds. So, how did Samsung achieve such a big interest in its latest earbuds?
Recommended For You
Samsung understands that a truly premium audio experience combines technical sound quality with how that sound feels throughout a user’s day.
Most notably, the South Korean tech giant has focused on improving both the design and the hardware. By packing a wider woofer, supposedly better ANC, and Hi-Fi audio, Samsung aims to deliver the 'whole package' with its new buds.
The Galaxy Buds 4 also feature three integrated AI agents for routine optimizations, real-time translation, and more. So, while these changes may not sound so groundbreaking on paper, they have apparently proven enough to make the new buds a top seller — at least in their domestic market.
What's next?
The Snapdragon Wear Elite could transform Samsung's future smartwatches. | Video by Qualcomm
Just recently, Samsung announced its new Galaxy A devices, but I really doubt they'll become as popular as the S26 or the new Buds 4. What I'm excited about, however, is the upcoming wearables. Qualcomm recently announced a new custom chip, Snapdragon Wear Elite, which is expected to bring the 'agentic' AI experience to your wrist.
This alone could make the upcoming Galaxy Watches a massive success, and I expect sales to skyrocket. Bottom line: 2026 is proving to be a big year for Samsung, and I can't wait to see what's next.
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: