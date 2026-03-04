Snapdragon Wear Elite is coming to future Galaxy, Google watches, bringing a new era for AI

Qualcomm announces new chip for wearables

A new standard for power (and AI) on your wrist













By the looks of it, future smartwatches are getting quite the boost in the areas that matter most: battery life, performance, and truly useful AI assistance.



A major shift in smartwatches could be coming

Definitely. Most Galaxy AI features on Samsung wearables have been mostly passive, meaning the timepiece analyzes your data and tells you what happened. With the



Snapdragon Wear Elite marks a new standard in wearable technology. | Video by Qualcomm Beyond the enhanced agentic AI capabilities, the chipset promises significantly better battery life. Qualcomm claims that the advanced SoC will make the battery last up to 30% longer. Moreover, charging time has been drastically reduced, with the Wear Elite delivering up to 50% power in about 10 minutes.By the looks of it, future smartwatches are getting quite the boost in the areas that matter most: battery life, performance, and truly useful AI assistance.Samsung has included Galaxy AI features on its latest wearables, giving users personalized insights for better sleep, activity, and more. Is a new standard coming now that the South Korean tech giant is choosing Snapdragon instead of Exynos for the upcoming Galaxy Watches?Definitely. Mostfeatures on Samsung wearables have been mostly passive, meaning the timepiece analyzes your data and tells you what happened. With the Galaxy Watch 8 , Samsung included an active component in the AI experience, but the "brains" remained in the smartphone.



By utilizing Snapdragon Wear Elite SoC, future Galaxy watches will have an agentic AI brain of their own. That should open up a whole new set of possibilities.



The next Galaxy Watch options might handle all sorts of complex requests on-device without delay time, marking a clear shift from basic metrics analysis to a truly personal AI experience that lives entirely on your wrist.