Samsung's Galaxy S24 reportedly burst into flames – take care of these things to ensure your phone isn't next
Is your Galaxy S24 safe?
Samsung Galaxy S24 | Image by PhoneArena
The internet is currently talking about the Galaxy S24, which was released a couple of years ago. No, it's not because it's receiving some of the best Galaxy S26 features. Instead, it's because the phone has reportedly exploded in South Korea.
A Reddit user recently posted that their Galaxy S24 exploded in their hand. The incident occurred on May 11 in South Korea. According to the post, the phone suddenly began emitting smoke, grew hot, and then exploded in the user's hand.
The only fortunate thing that happened here was that the lower part of the Galaxy device opened during the incident. This eventually reduced the impact of the explosion; otherwise, it could have been more serious. That said, the victim is reportedly receiving medical treatment for smoke inhalation symptoms and anxiety/insomnia.
The fire department that responded to the incident reportedly found signs related to lithium-ion ignition on the site. The user updated the post by mentioning that they have been reached out to by a Samsung official regarding this matter.
Unfortunately, this isn't the first time we are hearing that a Galaxy smartphone has burst into flames. A similar incident was reported at the start of this year when a Galaxy S25 Plus exploded while charging. Samsung later found in its investigation that the explosion was caused by an external force.
And who can even forget the Note 7 fiasco? For reference, the Galaxy Note 7 had a design defect that was causing its lithium-ion batteries to overheat and eventually catch fire. The issue was so widespread that this particular device was banned from airplanes worldwide.
The good news is that following the Note 7 incident, Samsung introduced a checklist that consists of eight safety measures that every battery must adhere to before it is installed in a Samsung device. That's the reason why we rarely hear about Galaxy smartphones exploding. The current Galaxy S24 story is also an isolated case, especially if you compare it with the millions of its units that have been sold worldwide.
Still, if you want to double-ensure that such an incident doesn't happen with your phone, there are a few things that you can take care of. You should always try to use authorized chargers, and while charging, give your phone some breathing space by avoiding keeping it in places like under the pillow.
Galaxy S24 exploded during normal usage
A Reddit user recently posted that their Galaxy S24 exploded in their hand. The incident occurred on May 11 in South Korea. According to the post, the phone suddenly began emitting smoke, grew hot, and then exploded in the user's hand.
You might think that the user must have been using the device in very extreme conditions and might have ignored the heat warning that the phone usually displays when its temperature rises above the safety limits. But surprisingly, that isn't reportedly the case, as the explosion happened while the Galaxy S24 was being used normally, just to browse the internet.
The post mentions that the phone wasn't charging, didn't have any sort of drop damage, and also hadn't been opened or received any kind of repair previously. You can clearly see in the posted images that the phone is totally destroyed.
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What actually caused the explosion?
The fire department that responded to the incident reportedly found signs related to lithium-ion ignition on the site. The user updated the post by mentioning that they have been reached out to by a Samsung official regarding this matter.
Most likely the company will collect the device to conduct a forensic investigation to find out exactly what caused the explosion. Until then, it wouldn't be right to come to a conclusion on what exactly caused the failure. We'll definitely try to update the story if Samsung releases any official statement on this issue.
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This isn't the first explosion case of Samsung smartphones
Unfortunately, this isn't the first time we are hearing that a Galaxy smartphone has burst into flames. A similar incident was reported at the start of this year when a Galaxy S25 Plus exploded while charging. Samsung later found in its investigation that the explosion was caused by an external force.
And who can even forget the Note 7 fiasco? For reference, the Galaxy Note 7 had a design defect that was causing its lithium-ion batteries to overheat and eventually catch fire. The issue was so widespread that this particular device was banned from airplanes worldwide.
Prioritizing its users' safety, the South Korean giant decided to recall all the Note 7 units. This massive safety incident cost the company billions of dollars.
How to keep your smartphone safe
The good news is that following the Note 7 incident, Samsung introduced a checklist that consists of eight safety measures that every battery must adhere to before it is installed in a Samsung device. That's the reason why we rarely hear about Galaxy smartphones exploding. The current Galaxy S24 story is also an isolated case, especially if you compare it with the millions of its units that have been sold worldwide.
Still, if you want to double-ensure that such an incident doesn't happen with your phone, there are a few things that you can take care of. You should always try to use authorized chargers, and while charging, give your phone some breathing space by avoiding keeping it in places like under the pillow.
Try to keep your phone away from direct contact with heat sources like your car dashboard. Lastly, have your smartphone battery replaced immediately if you notice that it has received any sort of physical damage.
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