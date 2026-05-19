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Garmin Venu 3S now pairs great looks and 10-day battery life with a $100 discount

That's the perfect choice if you want a 41mm smartwatch with tons of features and excellent battery performance.

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Preslav Mladenov
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A close-up of the Garmin Venu 3.
It's definitely a stunner. | Image by PhoneArena

If you’re looking for a feature-rich Garmin lifestyle smartwatch, I believe you’ll appreciate the current deal on the Garmin Venu 3S at Amazon. A third-party merchant there has slashed $100 off this bad boy’s price, dropping it below the $350 mark. Furthermore, all color options are discounted by the same amount, so you can treat your wrist to the model that best matches your style and save regardless of your choice.

Probably the biggest reason to go for this Garmin smartwatch is its battery life. While the Galaxy Watches and Apple Watches of this world are loaded with features and support a plethora of third-party apps, they usually last one to two days on a single charge. But in the case of our friend here, you’ll enjoy up to 10 days of usage before reaching for a charger.

Garmin Venu 3S: Save $100 on Amazon!

$100 off (22%)
Designed to compete directly with the Apple Watch and Galaxy Watch, the Garmin Venu 3S is a lifestyle smartwatch that blends a sleek look with top-tier features. Right now, you can snag it for $100 off its price, which means it will set you back only around $350. It's definitely worth the splurge, so act fast and save while the deal lasts!
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That’s right! The Garmin Venu 3S blows every Samsung and Apple smartwatch out of the water with its serious battery performance, making it the better pick if you’re looking for a 41mm smartwatch that won’t make charging feel like a chore.

Of course, you get way more than just stellar battery life, as the Garmin Venu 3S has a plethora of health-tracking features. In fact, it comes with all the goodies you’d expect to find on the best smartwatches on the market, including ECG, skin temperature sensing, and the ability to monitor your energy levels.

Meanwhile, features like smart notifications, phone call support, and Garmin Pay make your day-to-day life much more convenient, especially when you throw in Connect IQ store support, which gives you access to third-party apps.

You can control all that fancy stuff via the vibrant AMOLED touchscreen, which is complemented by a stainless-steel bezel and a lightweight fiber-reinforced polymer case that keeps the weight at just 40 grams.

What I’m saying is that the Garmin Venu 3S is quite the awesome purchase at $100 off. Sure, it doesn’t boast an aluminum casing or a Sapphire Crystal glass display, but it’s feature-rich, and you shouldn’t even feel it on your wrist, making it perfect for working out. Plus, the Corning Gorilla Glass 3-protected screen is still tough enough to withstand scratches.

All in all, you should not miss out on getting a brand-new Garmin Venu 3S with this deal. Tap either the button at the beginning of the article or the one in the product box and upgrade your wrist game for less today!

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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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