Update brings more features to the Xiaomi 17 Pro's "revolutionary" rear display, here's what you can do

The phone's most popular attribute gets better.

Xiaomi
Several Xiaomi phones on a white drop.
The Xiaomi 17 Pro and the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max come with an extra screen on their back, but they're not foldables. They're revolutionary, that's what they are.

Now, this novel rear screen gets its first update and expands the list of stuff one can perform on it. I'm sure many more such updates will follow in the future; somebody will surely make it run DOOM. Just don't watch IMAX movies on it, please…

More photos, more games




The China-exclusive (for now) devices get a minor HyperOS update that, according to local reports, will probably make Xiaomi 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max owners happy.

These rear screen fresh tricks include dynamic profile pics, live dialogue translation, animated wallpapers, and even some handheld-style games, all rolling out gradually over the next few weeks.

The back-screen avatar mode can now reportedly include moving photos and comes with bright-style templates, while the translation feature lets you talk in Chinese on the front and see the translated text pop up instantly on the rear. Interesting, but I'm not sure how practical that'd be in real life situations. You'll have to hold the phone precisely in front of your face and eyes. Unless the other person is on the floor.

Xiaomi phone with translator app on it.
Image by Xiaomi


For personalization, five new live wallpapers (ranging from tech vibes to nature scenes and cute pets) are available, and two mini-games, "Plants vs. Zombies" and "Snowman Sokoban", bring a little handheld fun straight to the back screen. Users can grab the games through the Entertainment Box in the app store.

Recently, Xiaomi's top exec made it clear that the rear screen isn't just for show. He said the next-gen phones will keep the design and pack interactive features, with the goal of rolling out fresh functionality every month.

Both the main and rear screens of the 17 Pro and Pro Max come from TCL, with the Pro sporting a 6.3-inch display and the Pro Max going big at 6.9 inches. The rear screens boast top-tier quality, an M10 lighting system, peak brightness hitting 3500 nits, and protection by Xiaomi's Dragon Crystal Glass.

It's a hit


The Xiaomi 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max are a huge success in their homeland, if the local information about the sales figures is precise.

According to the company representatives' claims, Xiaomi has officially sold over one million units of its newly launched Xiaomi 17 series in China. The phones went on sale on September 27, meaning the milestone was reached in just one week, highlighting the rapid demand for the latest series.

The Xiaomi 17 series achieved this sales figure faster than the Xiaomi 15 series did during its launch last year, underscoring the growing popularity and market momentum of Xiaomi's flagship devices.

The rear screens surely have something to do with it. But…

What's the big deal?!


My own personal opinion about the Xiaomi 17 Pro's rear screen will not make me popular with this phone's fans, for sure.

I honestly struggle to find what's the big deal about it: on a foldable, sure: another screen is mandatory. You don't want to open the damn thing non-stop, just to see you've got a notification from Temu about a mind-blowing offer that'll save you $0.000001.

The phone already has a screen on the front – and it's a gorgeous one. The stuff you're able to do on the rear one is the same, just painfully harder, as everything is tinier. And having two screens is the perfect way to never have a peaceful minute: something will draw your attention non-stop. But that's just me, and I could be wrong.

Should more phones come with rear displays?

Vote View Result

Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
