Update brings more features to the Xiaomi 17 Pro's "revolutionary" rear display, here's what you can do

Should more phones come with rear displays? Yes, I love the idea. Yes, I need a side display as well. No. What? Yes, I love the idea. 70.97% Yes, I need a side display as well. 3.23% No. What? 25.81%

I honestly struggle to find what's the big deal about it: on a foldable, sure: another screen is mandatory. You don't want to open the damn thing non-stop, just to see you've got a notification from Temu about a mind-blowing offer that'll save you $0.000001.The phone already has a screen on the front – and it's a gorgeous one. The stuff you're able to do on the rear one is the same, just painfully harder, as everything is tinier. And having two screens is the perfect way to never have a peaceful minute: something will draw your attention non-stop. But that's just me, and I could be wrong.