The first fiery Xiaomi 17 Ultra sample photos are here, you can drool now
These look amazing!
1comment
We're patiently waiting for Xiaomi to officially announce the Xiaomi 17 Ultra on December 25, which is now just some hours away.
In order to turn these hours into pure agony for impatient tech-savvy users, Xiaomi has now released several sample photos taken with the upcoming flagship.
In order to turn these hours into pure agony for impatient tech-savvy users, Xiaomi has now released several sample photos taken with the upcoming flagship.
They are all taken with the main camera, which is co-developed with Leica (once again) and which incorporates a 23mm equivalent focal length lens.
Image by Xiaomi
That's a magnificent shot taken at night with both extremely dark (pitch black) and super bright parts. The flames, however, look natural, and not like an AI slop.
Recommended For You
Notice how well the man's face is rendered, too.
Image by Xiaomi
Another big photo win: the tones are saturated, although natural and pleasing to the eye. Instead of going for a horrible HDR-like type of shot, the camera doesn't overexpose the shadows, but keeps things aesthetically pleasing.
Image by Xiaomi
Here we have another fiery photo with a spectacularly rendered flame. It's worth pointing out that the details are well-preserved, even though it's a nighttime shot once again.
Image by Xiaomi
A nice composition and a great subject – that cat looks so photogenic it puts many models to shame. Notice the level of separation between the cat and the background. This is what only dedicated cameras could pull off once upon a time.
Recommended For You
Here are three more examples:
Now, don't forget that the above sample photos are all taken by professionals and in the best possible conditions. These are just meant to show what the phone can do, not what it will do every time. That being said, it's fascinating how far camera tech has gone.
What else is there?
The phone's rear camera setup features three (not four) dedicated snappers, led by a 1-inch primary sensor from Omnivision (OV50X) using LOFIC technology to improve dynamic range in challenging lighting, such as fireworks or dim environments. A key addition is the 200-megapixel periscope telephoto lens from Samsung, equipped with Leica APO optics, enabling continuous 3x–4.3x optical zoom, high-quality macrophotography, and sharp distant shots.
The device is powered by the high-end Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and features a high-efficiency flat display. Battery capacity could reach 6,800mAh, with support for 100W wired and 80W wireless charging. Additional features include dust and water resistance, ultra-wideband connectivity, and satellite support on premium variants.
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: