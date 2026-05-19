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The Garmin Forerunner 265 is selling like hotcakes at this irresistible price

Garmin's wearable brings long battery life and advanced features at a solid discount.

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Polina Kovalakova
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Garmin Forerunner 265 displaying a music app on its screen.
An epic discount makes this model too good to pass up. | Image by Garmin

Garmin recently released two new timepieces, but users wanting a more premium experience should consider the Garmin Forerunner 265. This model stands out with dual-band GPS support, triathlon and multisport tracking, plus it's now available at a fantastic price.

Amazon has just slashed $100 off this bad boy's asking price, bringing it to just under $350. Although this isn't its lowest price ever, the e-commerce giant hasn't really brought it to a more affordable price so far in 2026. So, don't waste your time and save big while it lasts. 

Save $100 on the Garmin Forerunner 265

$100 off (22%)
Garmin's Forerunner 265 is a hit that's hard to beat right now. Down by $100 at Amazon, it's a fantastic choice for most users. With its advanced health and wellness tracking features and long battery life, it's one of the best mid-range Garmin watches.
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Some may consider the new Forerunner 170 a better option. But the Forerunner 265 is a bit more advanced, packing a longer battery life, a slightly larger touchscreen: 1.3-inch vs 1.2-inch, as well as dual-band GPS for more accurate positioning. 

This model is equipped with all the extras you could ask for, including PacePro technology, wrist-based running power and over 30 built-in sports apps. But it's not only suitable for athletes. 

Thanks to its advanced heart rate tracking, sleep insights and safety features, it's a proper alternative to the Apple Watch Series 11 and the Galaxy Watch 8.

Speaking of those, neither Apple's nor Samsung's latest timepieces can push the battery life beyond a week. But with this fella, you're getting up to 13 days of use on a single charge. That makes it perfect for users who don't want the hassle of frequently charging their smartwatch.

Even though Garmin has even more premium options, the Forerunner 265 is ideal for most users. With its highly accurate tracking capabilities, OLED touchscreen and lightweight design, it's one of the best alternatives to traditional smartwatches. 

Plus, now that you can get it for $100 off at Amazon, it's even easier to recommend. If you're tempted, act fast and save while the promo lasts.

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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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