Remember when the iPhone and MacBook were laughably outdated? Apple Intelligence reminds me of that

Why do you think Apple keeps lagging behind in new technologies? Apple takes its time to perfect them and do it right It takes Apple too long to realize something is worth using Apple is an overhyped company which is awful at tech Vote 4 Votes

That has all changed

Apple Intelligence

Siri is going through a rite of passage

Apple Intelligence

Apple products have not been the same for a long time. The introduction of the M-series chips completely changed the MacBook, making it one of the best laptops money can buy.Apple’s laptops have improved so much that the recent MacBook Neo, a budget-friendly entry, is seriously threatening the Windows laptop market and selling incredibly well.The iPhone also caught up a few generations back. Performance, cameras, battery life, RAM, and even the price tags match those found on Samsung and Google phones. Some Chinese flagships still excel, however, but then again they’re in a league of their own.So what’s the deal with? Will Apple always be behind?The entireordeal really reminds me of the old Apple days. I’m left wondering whether Siri will go through the same growth that the iPhone and the MacBook did.For years, Siri will permanently stay two or three years behind competitors, with Apple often just relying on said competitors. It will become something that everyone just accepts.The average smartphone user probably won’t care, like they didn’t back when the iPhone didn’t have as much RAM as other flagship phones. For customers who value AI highly, there will be plenty of Android alternatives.Eventually, there will come a period where AI innovation will stagnate or become too costly for too little a return, and most smartphone manufacturers will start taking it easy. Then, as happened with other specs, Apple products will catch up and there will be equilibrium.But keeping in mind how the tech industry operates, there would likely be a new technology out by then and Apple might repeat the entire process all over again.