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Samsung's Z TriFold 2 rumored upgrades really triggered Huawei's FOMO

The US-sanctioned giant will "perfect" its next tri-foldable.

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Sebastian Pier
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Huawei Galaxy Z Series Foldables
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Tri-foldables seem like sci-fi… but have been a reality for quite some time now. | Image by Huawei
The race for space ended, some say, on an even score, but the tri-foldable race isn't over just because both Samsung and Huawei have such a device in their collection. These giants simply can't call it a day and go back to "traditional" foldables.

In fact, Huawei has two tri-foldables: the first-in-the-world Mate XT Ultimate Design was followed by the Mate XTs which was a minor upgrade.

Then, the Galaxy Z TriFold became a reality and soon, there'll be another tri-foldable by Sammy. But first, Huawei has something to say.

Another one in the making




In some months time, but most likely well before the end of 2026, the US-sanctioned company will be presenting to the world its third tri-foldable: the Mate XT 2. That's not an official moniker, but I'll stick to it for simplicity's sake.

Word on the street is that this upcoming tri-foldable might undergo "major design changes". These are not explained in any way right now in detail. I'm sure we'll get some info in the summer.

Per current rumors, the device will be "more fashionable and beautiful". I find both the Mate XT and the Mate XTs to be super elegant, so I'm curious what Huawei will come up with in terms of design and style.

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When to expect it?


The Mate XT 2 will most likely premiere in either September or October. That's not a coincidence at all, since those are the months when the next crop of iPhones is expected to hit the market. Huawei might not be selling in the US, but it has to compete in its home market with Apple.

This year, Apple is rumored to release the iPhone Fold (a.k.a. the iPhone Ultra), so Chinese brands will have a tough time convincing their own fellow countrymen to buy their products instead.

They have to come up with something new.

A bit more details


While Huawei will surely introduce new color options and maybe a new finish for the Mate XT 2, the chipset could also be different.

The phone could come with the Kirin 9050 Pro chip. Kirin chips are still lagging behind Qualcomm counterparts, but that's a difference mainly seen in benchmark tests or with super-demanding apps or games.

In day-to-day actions and tasks, you can't really call the Mate XT "slow" or "lagging", though.

So the new Kirin 9050 Pro chip won't blow you away… but won't let you down, either.

Is Samsung the inspiration?


We're getting these Mate XT 2 rumors mere days after we told you that Samsung is also up to something with its Galaxy Z TriFold 2.

The second tri-foldable by Sammy will apparently come with a built-in S Pen stylus, which is great news.

I won't be surprised if Huawei goes down the same path for the Mate XT 2.

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Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
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