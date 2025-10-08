Qualcomm just got a front-row seat to the future of robotics
Smaller developers can now tap Qualcomm’s ecosystem to turn prototypes into real-world solutions.
Qualcomm is taking another big step into the robotics world – this time by buying Italian hardware maker Arduino.
The chip giant confirmed it’s acquiring Arduino, best known for its affordable programmable boards and small computers used everywhere from robotics labs to startup workshops. Qualcomm didn’t share how much it paid, but it did say Arduino will continue operating as an independent subsidiary.
With this deal, Qualcomm gets a direct line to tinkerers, makers, and early-stage startups – the folks who often shape the future of robotics. While Arduino boards aren’t typically used in commercial products, they’re a favorite for prototyping and testing new ideas before going big.
Qualcomm hopes that by working directly with this creative community, it can build stronger relationships with the next wave of builders who’ll soon need advanced AI-ready chips for their commercial robots and smart devices.
The two companies have already unveiled their first collaboration: the Arduino UNO Q – a next-gen single-board computer featuring a dual-processor setup with both a Linux-capable microprocessor and a real-time microcontroller. It’s powered by Qualcomm’s Dragonwing QRB2210 processor and designed for AI-driven projects that react to their environment, like smart home systems or industrial automation.
This acquisition is another step in Qualcomm’s effort to reduce its reliance on smartphones, especially as the market cools, Apple moves to its own modems, and Samsung wants to do the same. In the last quarter, Qualcomm’s IoT and automotive businesses already made up about 30% of its total chip revenue – a number likely to grow with this new move.
Pairing a community-driven brand like Arduino with Qualcomm’s resources could speed up innovation in robotics and smart devices. For years, smaller developers have struggled to access Qualcomm’s chips since they were usually sold only in bulk to large companies.
Now, with Arduino in the mix, those barriers might start breaking down – and the next big robotics breakthrough could come from someone tinkering in their garage.
Getting hands-on with the robotics crowd
This move follows Qualcomm’s recent acquisitions of Edge Impulse and Foundries.io, showing it’s serious about building a full-stack edge platform that ties together hardware, software, and cloud.
The partnership will open Qualcomm’s tech stack and global reach to Arduino’s massive 33 million–strong community. Everyone from students and hobbyists to entrepreneurs and businesses will be able to prototype and test projects faster, with a smoother path toward commercialization powered by Qualcomm’s technology and ecosystem.
With our acquisitions of Foundries.io, Edge Impulse, and now Arduino, we are accelerating our vision to democratize access to our leading‑edge AI and computing products for the global developer community. Arduino has built a vibrant global community of developers and creators. By combining their open-source ethos with Qualcomm Technologies’ portfolio of leading edge products and technologies, we’re helping enable millions of developers to create intelligent solutions faster and more efficiently—including a path towards global commercialization by leveraging the scale of our ecosystem.
The new Arduino UNO Q is a next-generation single board computer. | Image credit – Qualcomm
Expanding beyond phones
From big tech to backyard labs
