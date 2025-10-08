Cheaper than ever, the 2025 Pixel Buds Pro 2 are my top pick this Prime Day
The 2025-released Pixel Buds Pro 2 are a seriously good bargain for Prime Day — don't miss out!
As a deal expert who has been following multiple Prime Day events, I find this year’s Prime Big Deal Days offers on headphones absolutely irresistible. While many wireless earbuds are a fantastic bargain right now, my top recommendation is the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2.
Let me explain why. The 2025 model was launched less than two months ago, but Prime members can now get it for a whopping $59 off — its highest discount yet. That brings the advanced Google buds with Gemini just under the $170 mark from their original $230 price.
Let me explain why. The 2025 model was launched less than two months ago, but Prime members can now get it for a whopping $59 off — its highest discount yet. That brings the advanced Google buds with Gemini just under the $170 mark from their original $230 price.
Previously, these premium ANC earbuds were $40 off and subsequently $50 off. In other words, this Prime-exclusive offer isn’t dramatically better, but a $9 extra discount still counts, right? Plus, Black Friday 2025 won’t go live any time soon, and I don’t think Amazon will be giving you more generous offers on the Pixel Buds Pro 2 in the near future.
But why would I recommend these puppies over, say, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro? For one thing, they have longer battery life. With ANC on, the Google buds give you up to eight hours of music per charge (or 30 hours with the wireless charging case). In contrast, Samsung’s top-tier earbuds only deliver up to six hours of listening time (26 hours with the case) if you keep the ANC working all the time.
Clearly, those who want to enjoy their favorite tunes for longer should go for the Pixel Buds Pro 2. They’re also incredibly comfortable to wear and lightweight enough to make you forget you’re wearing them.
These puppies don’t disappoint when it comes to audio quality either. Delivering balanced sound right out of the box, they’re perfect for users who like their music with less thumping low end. Plus, with sparkly highs and wide mids, they make each song shine.
And with Gemini on deck (when paired with compatible Android phones), these earbuds check enough boxes to make a worthwhile pick. So, should you buy them? That’s up to you to decide. All I can say is they’re now cheaper at Amazon than they’ve ever been. And with Prime Day lasting only 48 hours, you might not get another chance to save soon — grab a pair and save 26% before it’s too late.
