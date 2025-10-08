iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market
Trending:
Last day of Amazon Prime Day!
Autumn savings are in full swing
Last day of Amazon Prime Day!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Less than 24 hours left to grab epic Prime Day discounts on top tech

Cheaper than ever, the 2025 Pixel Buds Pro 2 are my top pick this Prime Day

The 2025-released Pixel Buds Pro 2 are a seriously good bargain for Prime Day — don't miss out!

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Deals Google Amazon Prime Day
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Pixel Buds Pro 2 (2025) earbud on a gray-ish background.
As a deal expert who has been following multiple Prime Day events, I find this year’s Prime Big Deal Days offers on headphones absolutely irresistible. While many wireless earbuds are a fantastic bargain right now, my top recommendation is the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2.

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 are 26% off with Prime

$59 off (26%)
The Pixel Buds Pro 2 (2025 model) are Gemini-ready, ultra-comfortable, long-lasting, and now, cheaper than ever before! That makes them one of the best Prime Day bargains you can find on earbuds. If you've had them on your radar, this is your Prime-exclusive chance to buy a pair in Moonstone for 26% off.
Buy at Amazon

Let me explain why. The 2025 model was launched less than two months ago, but Prime members can now get it for a whopping $59 off — its highest discount yet. That brings the advanced Google buds with Gemini just under the $170 mark from their original $230 price.

Previously, these premium ANC earbuds were $40 off and subsequently $50 off. In other words, this Prime-exclusive offer isn’t dramatically better, but a $9 extra discount still counts, right? Plus, Black Friday 2025 won’t go live any time soon, and I don’t think Amazon will be giving you more generous offers on the Pixel Buds Pro 2 in the near future.

But why would I recommend these puppies over, say, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro? For one thing, they have longer battery life. With ANC on, the Google buds give you up to eight hours of music per charge (or 30 hours with the wireless charging case). In contrast, Samsung’s top-tier earbuds only deliver up to six hours of listening time (26 hours with the case) if you keep the ANC working all the time.

Clearly, those who want to enjoy their favorite tunes for longer should go for the Pixel Buds Pro 2. They’re also incredibly comfortable to wear and lightweight enough to make you forget you’re wearing them.

These puppies don’t disappoint when it comes to audio quality either. Delivering balanced sound right out of the box, they’re perfect for users who like their music with less thumping low end. Plus, with sparkly highs and wide mids, they make each song shine.

And with Gemini on deck (when paired with compatible Android phones), these earbuds check enough boxes to make a worthwhile pick. So, should you buy them? That’s up to you to decide. All I can say is they’re now cheaper at Amazon than they’ve ever been. And with Prime Day lasting only 48 hours, you might not get another chance to save soon — grab a pair and save 26% before it’s too late.

Cheaper than ever, the 2025 Pixel Buds Pro 2 are my top pick this Prime Day

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free

Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Galaxy S26 Ultra dummy units leaked - and you'll either love or hate what you see

by Tsveta Ermenkova • 3

OnePlus 15 vs OnePlus 13: Two numbers, one year apart

by Mariyan Slavov • 2

Pixel phones get approved for use by the Department of "War"

by Alan Friedman • 6
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile customers with 4G-only and early 5G phones will soon need to upgrade
T-Mobile customers with 4G-only and early 5G phones will soon need to upgrade
More customers opting for the "fourth" carrier over AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon
More customers opting for the "fourth" carrier over AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon
Your votes say it all: Pixel 10 Pro XL outshot the iPhone 17 Pro (by a lot)
Your votes say it all: Pixel 10 Pro XL outshot the iPhone 17 Pro (by a lot)
Galaxy S26 launch is going to be a disaster, but I know what might just save Samsung
Galaxy S26 launch is going to be a disaster, but I know what might just save Samsung
Budget Motorola Razr (2025) drops to its lowest price ever
Budget Motorola Razr (2025) drops to its lowest price ever
Most people don’t like where Samsung is taking its Galaxy phones
Most people don’t like where Samsung is taking its Galaxy phones

Latest News

Could Apple deliver more than what is expected in 2027?
Could Apple deliver more than what is expected in 2027?
JBL Xtreme 4 gets $102 price cut at Walmart
JBL Xtreme 4 gets $102 price cut at Walmart
Honor Magic 8 and 8 Pro leak reveals almost everything ahead of October 15 launch
Honor Magic 8 and 8 Pro leak reveals almost everything ahead of October 15 launch
The half-off Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is one of Amazon's greatest early Prime Day bargains
The half-off Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is one of Amazon's greatest early Prime Day bargains
Early October Prime Day deal slashes 47% off the Beats Studio Buds plunging them below $80
Early October Prime Day deal slashes 47% off the Beats Studio Buds plunging them below $80
Jony Ive's first big post-Apple device might be in serious trouble
Jony Ive's first big post-Apple device might be in serious trouble
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless