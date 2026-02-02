Amazon just slashed prices for the Pixel Buds Pro 2, making them way harder to resist
This is the first Pixel Buds Pro 2 deal of 2026, so you shouldn't pass it up.
best wireless earbuds for Android users was on sale. But now, Amazon brings the Pixel Buds Pro 2 back to a fantastic price. Likely for a limited time, you can save 22% on various color options, including the 2025-released Moonstone.It's been over a month since one of the
Now, I know that this AirPods Pro 3 alternative has been even cheaper in the past. But here's the truth: this is the first time in 2026 that Google's premium earbuds hit a more affordable price. So, everyone who missed out in 2025 is in for an incredible bargain right now. Just remember: this is a limited-time promo that might not last way too long.
Users who dislike the stem earbuds design will also appreciate how Google build its Pro-grade in-ear headphones. Ultra-small and lightweight, they're surprisingly comfortable to wear for long periods.
Want more insights before you grab this deal? Check out the full Pixel Buds Pro 2 review. If you're already intrigued, I'd definitely recommend quickly picking out your favorite color variant. After all, Amazon might not keep this $50 discount on all models forever.
One of the things I like the most about the Pixel Buds Pro 2 is battery life. While similarly priced options like the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro give you up to six hours of playtime with ANC on, these puppies deliver a solid eight hours of music with noise cancellation. That should be enough for a full workday, especially if you store them in the charging case between listening sessions.
Sound quality is another strong suit. Right out of the box, these earbuds offer a balanced audio profile. That means no overpowering bass, no hissy highs, and no boxy mids. While bassheads might not particularly like this frequency response, users who want a pair of earbuds that don't need tweaking for different genres wouldn't be disappointed.
