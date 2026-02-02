Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Amazon just slashed prices for the Pixel Buds Pro 2, making them way harder to resist

This is the first Pixel Buds Pro 2 deal of 2026, so you shouldn't pass it up.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Deals Google
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The conditions of the deal/s may have changed since the initial publishing of this post.
Pixel Buds Pro 2 are placed inside a charging case. The case is on a white table.
View now at Amazon
It's been over a month since one of the best wireless earbuds for Android users was on sale. But now, Amazon brings the Pixel Buds Pro 2 back to a fantastic price. Likely for a limited time, you can save 22% on various color options, including the 2025-released Moonstone. 

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 are $50 off at Amazon

$50 off (22%)
If you're looking for a pair of earbuds with excellent sound and long playtime, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 might be the ones for you. Right now, these wireless earbuds are going for $50 off in four color options at Amazon, making them an incredibly good choice for music lovers.
Buy at Amazon


Now, I know that this AirPods Pro 3 alternative has been even cheaper in the past. But here's the truth: this is the first time in 2026 that Google's premium earbuds hit a more affordable price. So, everyone who missed out in 2025 is in for an incredible bargain right now. Just remember: this is a limited-time promo that might not last way too long.

One of the things I like the most about the Pixel Buds Pro 2 is battery life. While similarly priced options like the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro give you up to six hours of playtime with ANC on, these puppies deliver a solid eight hours of music with noise cancellation. That should be enough for a full workday, especially if you store them in the charging case between listening sessions. 

Recommended For You

Users who dislike the stem earbuds design will also appreciate how Google build its Pro-grade in-ear headphones. Ultra-small and lightweight, they're surprisingly comfortable to wear for long periods. 

Sound quality is another strong suit. Right out of the box, these earbuds offer a balanced audio profile. That means no overpowering bass, no hissy highs, and no boxy mids. While bassheads might not particularly like this frequency response, users who want a pair of earbuds that don't need tweaking for different genres wouldn't be disappointed. 

Want more insights before you grab this deal? Check out the full Pixel Buds Pro 2 review. If you're already intrigued, I'd definitely recommend quickly picking out your favorite color variant. After all, Amazon might not keep this $50 discount on all models forever.

Try Noble Mobile for only $10

Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use.
Buy at Noble Moblie
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15704 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova

Recommended For You

Google Pixel Buds - Deals History
37 stories
02 Feb, 2026
Amazon just slashed prices for the Pixel Buds Pro 2, making them way harder to resist
17 Dec, 2025
New Pixel Buds Pro 2 promo lands at Amazon right before the holidays
04 Nov, 2025
Unmissable Pixel Buds Pro 2 sale goes live on Amazon ahead of Black Friday
28 Sep, 2025
The 2025 Pixel Buds Pro 2 hit their best price on Amazon ahead of Prime Day
15 Sep, 2025
The Pixel Buds Pro 2 are now available at a fantastic discount on Amazon
Expand timeline
Loading ...
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 3

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 4

What's on everyone's iOS 27 wishlist?

by DomtheCuber • 4
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

T-Mobile will have a useful gift waiting for customers tomorrow
T-Mobile will have a useful gift waiting for customers tomorrow
Every time I use an Android phone, fingerprint unlock feels like a downgrade
Every time I use an Android phone, fingerprint unlock feels like a downgrade
Verizon CEO says its pricing strategy resulted in more than 2 million subscribers ditching the carrier
Verizon CEO says its pricing strategy resulted in more than 2 million subscribers ditching the carrier
Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered OnePlus Pad 3 is a surprisingly good deal right now
Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered OnePlus Pad 3 is a surprisingly good deal right now
Galaxy Tab S11 plunges at Amazon, making it an 11-inch must-have
Galaxy Tab S11 plunges at Amazon, making it an 11-inch must-have
Galaxy Z TriFold: Samsung just realized people will always buy its phones if they’re interesting enough
Galaxy Z TriFold: Samsung just realized people will always buy its phones if they’re interesting enough

Latest News

Amazon lets you save $150 on Google's brilliant Pixel 9a mid-ranger, but most likely not for long
Amazon lets you save $150 on Google's brilliant Pixel 9a mid-ranger, but most likely not for long
Google Contacts app gets helpful UI change
Google Contacts app gets helpful UI change
Smartphone screen protectors are no longer boring thanks to Screen Skinz
Smartphone screen protectors are no longer boring thanks to Screen Skinz
Apple's new AirTag 2 has a secret, but important, safety feature
Apple's new AirTag 2 has a secret, but important, safety feature
New report says Apple might be planning a clamshell flip iPhone
New report says Apple might be planning a clamshell flip iPhone
Tough-as-nails Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) drops to a much more reasonable price
Tough-as-nails Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) drops to a much more reasonable price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless