Verizon's Visible delivers performance for less — and now makes the Pixel 10 lineup much cheaper
Why pay an arm and a leg for high speeds and a phone when you can just pick Visible?
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Google Pixel 10 Pro XL isn't the only model you can now get at a lower price. | Image by PhoneArena
Some users may hesitate to consider an MVNO. I completely get it — for some, the service isn't quite the same as signing up with the Big Three. But here's the thing: MVNOs like Visible use the network of a big-time US carrier, ensuring users get the same uncompromising service.
Visible, for example, is owned by Verizon. That means it uses the same network, with 5G Ultra Wideband download speeds that reach up to 622 Mbps — way more than many home Wi-Fi connections. So, why does the skepticism between MVNO and "big-time" carriers exist?
Meanwhile, Verizon's highest-tier Unlimited Ultimate plan costs $90 per month with AutoPay. That's a total of $1,080 for a year. When you're saving $630 per year, it's easy to assume you're missing out on something by choosing Visible. But you're really not.
Why is the bias still here?
Visible, for example, is owned by Verizon. That means it uses the same network, with 5G Ultra Wideband download speeds that reach up to 622 Mbps — way more than many home Wi-Fi connections. So, why does the skepticism between MVNO and "big-time" carriers exist?
To me, one reason could be the price. Many of us think that if a plan is much cheaper than usual, then there must be a catch. With Visible, for instance, users pay up to $450 for a yearly service with the Visible+ Pro plan — that's 12 months of unlimited everything.
A map of Visible's network coverage in the US. | Image by Visible
Meanwhile, Verizon's highest-tier Unlimited Ultimate plan costs $90 per month with AutoPay. That's a total of $1,080 for a year. When you're saving $630 per year, it's easy to assume you're missing out on something by choosing Visible. But you're really not.
Recommended For You
Benefits with Visible
Don't take my word for granted. Let's explore what you get when you sign up with Visible on the Visible+ Pro plan. First of all, users get unlimited data on the 5G Ultra Wideband network, as well as spam call protection.
For binge-watching enthusiasts, videos stream at up to 4K UHD. And another thing — you receive unlimited hotspot. This perk is often available from other MVNOs, but the standout here is that data speeds hit up to 15 Mbps, effectively turning your phone into a Wi-Fi router for nearby devices.
In addition, Visible often throws discounts on popular phones for those who need an upgrade. Right now, for instance, you can get 50% off the Google Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and 10 Pro XL when you sign up for a 12-month data service.
Google's Pixel 10 devices are now a rare bargain at Visible. Focused on AI prowess, these devices deliver a smooth Android experience and superb camera capabilities.
Display quality is another highlight of the Pixel 10 lineup. With OLED technology, LTPO for adaptive refresh rates up to 120Hz, and brightness levels that may surprise you, these Android phones deliver the ultimate viewing experience.
By the way, the Pixel 10 is the first "base" option with a dedicated telephoto sensor, which is a great extra for value-focused camera enthusiasts.
While you'd normally have to pay between $799 and $1,199 for the Pixel 10 devices, Visible's limited-time offer brings all three options to a much lower price:
To get this offer, you must apply coupon code GOOGLE at checkout.
Visible is a great alternative to Verizon, especially if you're looking for fast data, unlimited text and calls, and a discount on your next phone. With the Google Pixel's current offer, for instance, users can get an AI-enhanced flagship device at a mid-range price, all the while experiencing Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband speeds.
For binge-watching enthusiasts, videos stream at up to 4K UHD. And another thing — you receive unlimited hotspot. This perk is often available from other MVNOs, but the standout here is that data speeds hit up to 15 Mbps, effectively turning your phone into a Wi-Fi router for nearby devices.
With Visible, it's easy to stay in touch with friends outside the US. The Visible+ Pro plan includes free unlimited texts and calls to Canada and Mexico, as well as free roaming in these countries. Users can also call numbers from 85 countries at no cost or send texts to friends and family in 200+ countries.
AI power, big savings! | Image by Visible
In addition, Visible often throws discounts on popular phones for those who need an upgrade. Right now, for instance, you can get 50% off the Google Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and 10 Pro XL when you sign up for a 12-month data service.
Pixel 10: the ultimate Google Pixel lineup
Google's Pixel 10 devices are now a rare bargain at Visible. Focused on AI prowess, these devices deliver a smooth Android experience and superb camera capabilities.
Display quality is another highlight of the Pixel 10 lineup. With OLED technology, LTPO for adaptive refresh rates up to 120Hz, and brightness levels that may surprise you, these Android phones deliver the ultimate viewing experience.
Plus, the lineup comes in several sizes: 6.3 inches for the Pixel 10 and 10 Pro, and 6.8 inches for the Pixel 10 Pro XL.
By the way, the Pixel 10 is the first "base" option with a dedicated telephoto sensor, which is a great extra for value-focused camera enthusiasts.
Read more:
While you'd normally have to pay between $799 and $1,199 for the Pixel 10 devices, Visible's limited-time offer brings all three options to a much lower price:
- Pixel 10: down by $400 from its $799 list price with a 12-month data plan by Visible
- Pixel 10 Pro: Save $500 when you sign up for a year of Visible service
- Pixel 10 Pro XL: now $599 from its original $1,199 price with a 12-month Visible plan
To get this offer, you must apply coupon code GOOGLE at checkout.
My take
Visible is a great alternative to Verizon, especially if you're looking for fast data, unlimited text and calls, and a discount on your next phone. With the Google Pixel's current offer, for instance, users can get an AI-enhanced flagship device at a mid-range price, all the while experiencing Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband speeds.
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: