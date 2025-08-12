$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

At $300 off, the Pixel 9 Pro is a rare gem you just can't miss out on

The Pixel 9 Pro is down to its lowest price ever right now, so don't miss out.

A person holds the Pixel 9 Pro, showcasing its beautiful display.
Amazon isn't done with the surprises! Earlier, we highlighted a massively improved deal on the premium Motorola Razr+ (2025), and now, the Pixel 9 Pro is under the spotlight. If you recall, the device was $200 off last week, but you can now get the model in Obsidian with a $300 discount.

Save $300 on the Pixel 9 Pro

$300 off (30%)
The Google Pixel 9 Pro is now available at its lowest price ever! That's no joke! For a limited time, the 128GB model in Obsidian is $300 off, landing it at an absolutely unbeatable price. Don't miss out.
Buy at Amazon

Now, this deal beats every Pixel 9 Pro promo we've come across so far. We've seen it go for up to $265 off in the past, but this $300 price cut is a first-time occurrence. Since only the Obsidian model is sporting that epic discount (and it's branded as a limited-time sale), we don't expect it to last too long.

This Google phone is a pretty solid buy, too. It features a 6.3-inch Super Actua display with excellent brightness, crisp resolution, and a smooth 1-120Hz refresh rate. In fact, this fella has one of the brightest screens we've ever tested.

Aside from that, the Android phone features a Tensor G4 chip, providing an excellent day-to-day experience. In our Pixel 9 Pro review, we've shared performance tests, which show this fella doesn't outperform other flagship phones. However, its processor focuses more on advanced AI features than raw horsepower.

With an equally impressive camera performance, a slew of Gemini extras, and seven years of software support, this bad boy rivals the best Android phones. Couple that with a 4,700mAh battery and a 27W wired charging support, and you've got the whole package.

Bottom line: the Pixel 9 Pro is one of the best Google Pixel phones. Sure, users looking forward to the upcoming Pixel 10 series might hold off, but those looking for the best bargain shouldn't ignore this exceptional $300 discount. So, act fast and jump on this limited-time Amazon promo while it lasts (which won't be long).

Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
