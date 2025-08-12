At $300 off, the Pixel 9 Pro is a rare gem you just can't miss out on
The Pixel 9 Pro is down to its lowest price ever right now, so don't miss out.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon isn't done with the surprises! Earlier, we highlighted a massively improved deal on the premium Motorola Razr+ (2025), and now, the Pixel 9 Pro is under the spotlight. If you recall, the device was $200 off last week, but you can now get the model in Obsidian with a $300 discount.
Now, this deal beats every Pixel 9 Pro promo we've come across so far. We've seen it go for up to $265 off in the past, but this $300 price cut is a first-time occurrence. Since only the Obsidian model is sporting that epic discount (and it's branded as a limited-time sale), we don't expect it to last too long.
Aside from that, the Android phone features a Tensor G4 chip, providing an excellent day-to-day experience. In our Pixel 9 Pro review, we've shared performance tests, which show this fella doesn't outperform other flagship phones. However, its processor focuses more on advanced AI features than raw horsepower.
Bottom line: the Pixel 9 Pro is one of the best Google Pixel phones. Sure, users looking forward to the upcoming Pixel 10 series might hold off, but those looking for the best bargain shouldn't ignore this exceptional $300 discount. So, act fast and jump on this limited-time Amazon promo while it lasts (which won't be long).
Now, this deal beats every Pixel 9 Pro promo we've come across so far. We've seen it go for up to $265 off in the past, but this $300 price cut is a first-time occurrence. Since only the Obsidian model is sporting that epic discount (and it's branded as a limited-time sale), we don't expect it to last too long.
This Google phone is a pretty solid buy, too. It features a 6.3-inch Super Actua display with excellent brightness, crisp resolution, and a smooth 1-120Hz refresh rate. In fact, this fella has one of the brightest screens we've ever tested.
Aside from that, the Android phone features a Tensor G4 chip, providing an excellent day-to-day experience. In our Pixel 9 Pro review, we've shared performance tests, which show this fella doesn't outperform other flagship phones. However, its processor focuses more on advanced AI features than raw horsepower.
With an equally impressive camera performance, a slew of Gemini extras, and seven years of software support, this bad boy rivals the best Android phones. Couple that with a 4,700mAh battery and a 27W wired charging support, and you've got the whole package.
Bottom line: the Pixel 9 Pro is one of the best Google Pixel phones. Sure, users looking forward to the upcoming Pixel 10 series might hold off, but those looking for the best bargain shouldn't ignore this exceptional $300 discount. So, act fast and jump on this limited-time Amazon promo while it lasts (which won't be long).
12 Aug, 2025At $300 off, the Pixel 9 Pro is a rare gem you just can't miss out on
07 Aug, 2025The Pixel 9 Pro XL gets a solid $200 discount ahead of Pixel 10 launch
05 Aug, 2025The Pixel 9 once again enjoying a tempting $200 discount at Amazon
04 Aug, 2025At $500 off, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is my top foldable pick right now Don't wait for the Pixel 10 — grab the Pixel 9 Pro for $200 off with this limited-time promo
Loading ...
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: