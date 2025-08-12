Amazon's improved deal knocks the Razr+ (2025) down to its lowest price ever
At $374 off, the Motorola Razr+ (2025) is the ultimate bargain for flip phone fans looking for a stylish and capable device.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Last Friday, Amazon stunned us with a Razr+ (2025) deal, slashing $227 off its original price. Now the promo has become even sweeter, and you can buy the ~$1,000 phone for less than $630. That's a jaw-dropping $374 discount!
This, by the way, is a new all-time low for the Motorola flip phone. Still, just like the Friday offer, this one is only available on the Hot Pink model. But if you're feeling tempted, now's the time to act. After all, the promo will most likely vanish soon.
Like other flip phones, this one also packs two displays: a 4-inch cover screen and a 6.9-inch main screen. Both use OLED technology, delivering stunning visuals and supporting a high refresh rate for smooth scrolling. Not only that, but the main display gets much brighter for better outdoor visibility.
On top of that, the Motorola phone features a 50MP main camera and a 50MP 2x telephoto sensor, plus a 32MP selfie lens. Images captured with it stand out with vibrant colors and excellent dynamic range. Rounding things out is a decent 4,000mAh battery that can last you over 16 hours with nonstop browsing.
Ultimately, the Razr+ (2025) might not be a compelling choice at its standard price, but now that you can save $374 on it, it's an unmissable bargain. Hurry up and get it at its best price ever before Amazon's deal expires.
With premium looks and a vegan leather back, this Android phone is meant to turn heads. But it's not just about the beautiful design — the new model is also more durable than the Razr+ (2024), featuring IP48 water and dust resistance.
Beyond the design and display improvements, the Razr+ (2025) packs the same SoC as its predecessor. That is, you're getting smooth and reliable Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 performance without any hiccups. Still, as you can see in our Razr+ (2025) review, the device doesn't rival the Galaxy Z Flip 6 on the benchmark tests.
