AT&T is forced to provide 100-year-old technology to 3% of subscribers in this state

AT&T is a very old company. It started as the Bell Telephone Company in 1877, founded by Alexander Graham Bell, the man credited with inventing the telephone. Just a year earlier, Graham had invented the telephone, and by 1899 the company merged with its American Telephone and Telegraph long-distance subsidiary.

AT&T is forced to spend $1 billion a year to keep up a copper wire phone service in California





In his wildest dreams, Bell could never have imagined what his invention would evolve into. 30 years ago, no one could have forecast that by 2026, as many as 79.1% of U.S. households (data from the CDC) would not be using a landline phone, relying on wireless technology instead to make and take calls.









AT&T is required to spend $1 billion a year to run an obsolete copper wire telephone network. On Wednesday, AT&T no longer has to provide the copper wire phone service to new customers. Even though the vast majority of American households no longer use a landline telephone, in Californiais required to spend $1 billion a year to run an obsolete copper wire telephone network. On Wednesday, the telecom giant filed a lawsuit against state officials asking the court to issue an order stating thatno longer has to provide the copper wire phone service to new customers.

3% of AT&T's California customers use the analog copper wire phone network





The copper wire networks have been around for over 100 years and only 3% of the households that are part of AT&T 's customer base in California employ the copper wire network. Not wanting to spend all of that money to maintain a network that practically no one uses in California, AT&T filed its suit against the ⁠California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) and the state attorney general in the U.S. District Court in Southern California.





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The telecom company wants to conserve its money because it plans to spend $19 billion in California to connect more than 4 million new businesses and households by 2030 using fiber. The carrier calls fiber "the best internet technology." It also wants to add 1,200 more cell sites across the state of California by 2030.



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AT&T also points out that a digital IP (Internet Protocol) phone network, using the internet to transmit calls, is more efficient and reliable than a PSTN (Public Switched Telephone Network). The latter relies on an analog network made up of copper wires.

Theft of copper wire has led AT&T's California subscribers to deal with roughly 2,000 outages





The telecom giant hopes to save an estimated 300 million kilowatt-hours of electricity use annually by 2030. That is equal to preventing emissions from 17 million gallons of gasoline.





Copper networks are also targeted by thieves who steal the wires and can quickly turn their haul into cash. As a result, AT&T has already had to deal with approximately 2,000 outages related to the theft of the copper wires because it has had a hard time replacing the purloined parts of the network.

AT&T has "eliminated outdated regulatory obstacles" in most states





Almost all the states where AT&T had once offered copper wire service, and the federal government, "have now eliminated outdated regulatory ⁠obstacles." This allows the company to get rid of its obsolete older network and replace it with cutting-edge telecommunications gear.





Replacing outdated copper wires with fiber and wireless capacity in California will upgrade AT&T customers' experience with the carrier in the state. The company also wanted its customers in California to know that it is "taking a thoughtful, phased approach to upgrade customers" and that no customer will be left without phone or 911 service.





In a press release, AT&T said that transitioning customers still using copper to fiber and wireless will take more than a year. It also will allow AT&T to offer them more reliable and modern service.