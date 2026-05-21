Shop refurbished devices at Gazelle

AT&T is forced to provide 100-year-old technology to 3% of subscribers in this state

AT&T wants to end its obligation to maintain an older analog network for some customers in California.

1
Alan Friedman
By
AT&T
Add as a preferred source on Google
AT&T signage with logo at an industry event.
AT&T wants to eliminate 100 year-old technology in California | Image by PhoneArena
AT&T is a very old company. It started as the Bell Telephone Company in 1877, founded by Alexander Graham Bell, the man credited with inventing the telephone. Just a year earlier, Graham had invented the telephone, and by 1899 the company merged with its American Telephone and Telegraph long-distance subsidiary.

AT&T is forced to spend $1 billion a year to keep up a copper wire phone service in California


In his wildest dreams, Bell could never have imagined what his invention would evolve into. 30 years ago, no one could have forecast that by 2026, as many as 79.1% of U.S. households (data from the CDC) would not be using a landline phone, relying on wireless technology instead to make and take calls. 

AT&amp;amp;T promotes its desire to replace analog technology with digital servces in California.
AT&T wants to eliminate its copper wire networks in California. | Image by AT&T

Even though the vast majority of American households no longer use a landline telephone, in California AT&T is required to spend $1 billion a year to run an obsolete copper wire telephone network. On Wednesday, the telecom giant filed a lawsuit against state officials asking the court to issue an order stating that AT&T no longer has to provide the copper wire phone service to new customers.

3% of AT&T's California customers use the analog copper wire phone network


The copper wire networks have been around for over 100 years and only 3% of the households that are part of AT&T's customer base in California employ the copper wire network. Not wanting to spend all of that money to maintain a network that practically no one uses in California, AT&T filed its suit against the ⁠California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) and the state attorney general in the U.S. District Court in Southern California.

What do you use for phone service when your cell service goes down?
9 Votes

The telecom company wants to conserve its money because it plans to spend $19 billion in California to connect more than 4 million new businesses and households by 2030 using fiber. The carrier calls fiber "the best internet technology." It also wants to add 1,200 more cell sites across the state of California by 2030.

Recommended For You
AT&T also points out that a digital IP (Internet Protocol) phone network, using the internet to transmit calls, is more efficient and reliable than a PSTN (Public Switched Telephone Network). The latter relies on an analog network made up of copper wires. 

Theft of copper wire has led AT&T's California subscribers to deal with roughly 2,000 outages


The telecom giant hopes to save an estimated 300 million kilowatt-hours of electricity use annually by 2030. That is equal to preventing emissions from 17 million gallons of gasoline.

Copper networks are also targeted by thieves who steal the wires and can quickly turn their haul into cash. As a result, AT&T has already had to deal with approximately 2,000 outages related to the theft of the copper wires because it has had a hard time replacing the purloined parts of the network.

AT&T has "eliminated outdated regulatory obstacles" in most states


Almost all the states where AT&T had once offered copper wire service, and the federal government, "have now eliminated outdated regulatory ⁠obstacles." This allows the company to get rid of its obsolete older network and replace it with cutting-edge telecommunications gear.

Replacing outdated copper wires with fiber and wireless capacity in California will upgrade AT&T customers' experience with the carrier in the state. The company also wanted its customers in California to know that it is "taking a thoughtful, phased approach to upgrade customers" and that no customer will be left without phone or 911 service.

In a press release, AT&T said that transitioning customers still using copper to fiber and wireless will take more than a year. It also will allow AT&T to offer them more reliable and modern service.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.webp
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (1)
Latest Discussions
Galaxy S26+ Dial Pad
by readdriver • 2
Huawei Mate XT on T-Mobile Call echos
by ECPirate37 • 1
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 3
Discover more from the community
Popular stories
T-Mobile employees dread customer backlash over strict new change
T-Mobile employees dread customer backlash over strict new change
Lenovo is back in the smartphone game with a new big-battery Legion flagship for gaming
Lenovo is back in the smartphone game with a new big-battery Legion flagship for gaming
T-Mobile is no longer just a traditional network
T-Mobile is no longer just a traditional network
Sony Xperia 1 VIII vs Galaxy S26 Ultra: Sample Photos Comparison
Sony Xperia 1 VIII vs Galaxy S26 Ultra: Sample Photos Comparison
Sony Xperia 1 VIII vs Pixel 10 Pro XL: Sample Photos Comparison
Sony Xperia 1 VIII vs Pixel 10 Pro XL: Sample Photos Comparison
OnePlus announces resumption of halted updates
OnePlus announces resumption of halted updates
Latest News
The iPad mini (A17 Pro) hits its best price of 2026 in a surprise sale
The iPad mini (A17 Pro) hits its best price of 2026 in a surprise sale
Giving up on the Galaxy Z Flip line would be Samsung's dumbest move... since the Galaxy Note's death
Giving up on the Galaxy Z Flip line would be Samsung's dumbest move... since the Galaxy Note's death
The Galaxy S26 FE could be doomed if Samsung changes this one thing
The Galaxy S26 FE could be doomed if Samsung changes this one thing
For under $80, the compact JBL Flip 6 ticks all the right boxes with this limited-time deal
For under $80, the compact JBL Flip 6 ticks all the right boxes with this limited-time deal
Can't find the right app? Google Play Store's new AI tool is here to help
Can't find the right app? Google Play Store's new AI tool is here to help
A former Samsung exec thinks a major tech issue may soon be solved — but there’s a catch
A former Samsung exec thinks a major tech issue may soon be solved — but there’s a catch