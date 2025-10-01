Oura just dropped smart rings in colors that might make you want a second one (and that’s the whole idea)
New ceramic editions in four colors are now available, plus app support for multiple rings and a portable charging case.
Oura isn’t launching a fifth-gen ring just yet, but it is refreshing its current lineup with something a little flashier: colorful ceramic editions of the Oura Ring 4, plus a new portable charging case.
The new ceramic Oura Rings start at $499 (yep, $150 more than the Ring 4) and come in four shades:
The new ceramic option is a little chunkier than the standard Oura Ring 4 – 3.51mm thick compared to 2.88mm – and it also weighs a bit more, ranging from 5.1g to 8.1g versus 3.3g to 5.2g. Aside from that, the hardware is identical, with the same sensors, sizing (4 through 15), and inner design.
To match that idea, Oura is also adding support for multiple rings inside the app, letting you switch between two devices as easily as Apple Watch owners swap their models.
On top of that, Oura has built a new portable charging case. It can hold up to five full charges, slips easily into a bag or pocket, and uses USB-C. Both the ring and the case charge fully in 90 minutes.
Made from recycled aluminum, the case is splash resistant and doubles as a safe storage spot for any of your rings when you’re not wearing them. Again, it all ties back to Oura’s bigger push to make owning more than one ring feel normal.
And there’s more – Oura is rolling out Health Panels inside its app. This lets users schedule blood tests at Quest Diagnostics labs and then see about 50 biomarkers linked to cardiovascular and metabolic health right in the app.
Once results are in, they can also chat with Oura Advisor, the company’s AI assistant, to better understand the numbers. The bot won’t give medical diagnoses, but it can point out whether results are in normal ranges and suggest general ways to improve them.
This move shows once again how serious Oura is about staying on top of the smart ring game. The company has steadily added women’s health tools and new software partners, and earlier this fall, it announced a new manufacturing site in Fort Worth, Texas.
It’s also coming off a big legal win: the US International Trade Commission sided with Oura in a patent case, leading to a sales ban on its main rivals, Ultrahuman and Ringconn, starting October 21. With new rings, extra features, and fresh colors, Oura is betting even harder on its place as the category leader.
I think the ceramic finishes feel like a welcome change – they are more playful, more expressive, and unlike metal finishes, they might not fade over time. Given the price tag, that’s definitely something buyers will expect.
The charging case is another smart addition, especially since it brings Oura closer to what Samsung already offers with the Galaxy Ring. Samsung’s case can top up the ring with its own built-in battery, and now Oura has a similar option, though you’ll have to buy it separately (which is not ideal). Still, the flexibility to charge on the go gives the Oura Ring 4 a new edge.
Ceramic takes the spotlight
The Oura Ring 4 in the colors listed above. | Image credit – Oura
They are made from zirconia ceramic, a material often used in fine jewelry for its durability, lightweight comfort, and biocompatibility.
Oura Ring sits at the intersection of technology, health, jewelry, fashion, and industrial design. Ceramic is a remarkable material that gives us the freedom to explore form, color, and texture in a way that feels deeply personal. By merging tradition with innovation and pairing it with the most advanced technology, we’ve created a ring that is as sophisticated in its design as it is in function—refined, enduring, and distinctive. Our goal is to make this wearable technology as beautiful and expressive as the jewelry we cherish.
This move is clearly about style as much as function. Oura is nudging users to see the ring less like a gadget and more like a piece of jewelry you can swap depending on your outfit or mood.
The new charging case costs $99. | Image credit – Oura
Tests are priced at $99, can be covered by FSA/HSA, and are reviewed by a licensed healthcare provider. For now, Health Panels is US-only, though it won’t be available in Arizona, Hawaii, New Jersey, New York, or Rhode Island due to local restrictions.
Oura’s big play in the smart ring market
A more stylish and flexible Oura Ring 4
