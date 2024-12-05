Oura's latest feature leaves Samsung behind in the smart ring race

Receive the latest Wearables news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Ketan Patel, Senior Manager, Machine Learning Data Science at Oura, December 2024



So, how does Symptom Radar work?

The new feature uses a simple three-tier system. | Image credit – Oura

Symptom Radar analyzes the data from your Oura Ring for any signs that your body might be under strain. In addition to tracking over 40 different biometrics, it focuses on specific metrics like skin temperature, respiratory rate, heart rate variability, and resting heart rate, monitoring these over time. It also looks at factors like age and inactive periods to give a more thorough picture of your health.



If there's a shift in the pattern of these metrics over time, it might be a sign that your body needs some downtime. Taking it easy in the following days can boost your immune system and help your body bounce back from any strain. The Oura app shows your body's strain level with a simple three-tier system:



No signs: Your biometrics show no clear signs of strain.

Your biometrics show no clear signs of strain. Minor signs: There are subtle indications that something might be putting strain on your body.

There are subtle indications that something might be putting strain on your body. Major signs: Your biometrics show noticeable signs of strain, suggesting your body is under significant stress. Using Symptom Radar



By default, Symptom Radar is activated for all Oura members with an active subscription. As mentioned above, the feature examines several factors, including your sleep patterns (requiring at least seven nights of data within the last 14 days), to assess any signs of strain on your body.



If any noticeable strain is detected, it will be highlighted on your Today screen the following morning. You can also tap on the Symptom Radar card for more details or access it anytime by going to the Today screen and selecting Symptom Radar.



On top of that, Oura is adding even more value to its smart rings with this feature, especially since it’s something the Galaxy Ring , for example, doesn’t offer. While the Galaxy Ring does prioritize health too, this added functionality sets Oura apart a bit more.



However, it's important to remember that the Oura Ring isn't a medical device, and it shouldn't be used to diagnose or treat any health issues. So, don't go changing your medications, routines, or diet without checking in with a doctor or healthcare professional first.