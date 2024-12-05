Oura's latest feature leaves Samsung behind in the smart ring race

Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Oura, the Finnish company that's a major player in the smart ring market, has already launched four generations of its Oura Ring. The latest, Oura Ring 4, was introduced in October, just months after Samsung debuted its first smart ring, the Galaxy Ring. With competition heating up in the smart ring space, companies are racing to stay ahead, and Oura's newest feature does just that.

Called Symptom Radar, it helps you spot early signs of illness. It monitors your biometrics for any signs of strain, giving you the chance to take action early and focus on rest and recovery before things get worse.

Symptom Radar first appeared as a beta feature in Oura Labs back in April 2024. Users who opted in were able to test it out and share feedback directly with the developers. After fine-tuning the feature based on that input, Oura has now officially rolled out the full Symptom Radar to its members.

The new Symptom Radar feature is available to Oura Ring Gen 3 and Gen 4 users with an active subscription. It's driven by an advanced algorithm that's been years in the making. Oura's Science and Data Science teams have been fine-tuning the algorithm, making it more responsive, efficient, and accurate at detecting signs of strain on the body to alert members.

Oura also worked with external partners, including the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), to analyze two years' worth of anonymized data. The company shares that this collaboration ensures that Symptom Radar can accurately detect signs of strain, sometimes up to two days before a member manually tags an illness using Oura's Tags feature.

One of the main motivations was leveraging a larger dataset, especially from several years worth of anonymized member-tagged illness data. This allowed us to improve detection performance and incorporate predictive capabilities—alerting members about something straining their body one to two days in advance of symptoms.

– Ketan Patel, Senior Manager, Machine Learning Data Science at Oura, December 2024

So, how does Symptom Radar work?


The new feature uses a simple three-tier system. | Image credit – Oura

Symptom Radar analyzes the data from your Oura Ring for any signs that your body might be under strain. In addition to tracking over 40 different biometrics, it focuses on specific metrics like skin temperature, respiratory rate, heart rate variability, and resting heart rate, monitoring these over time. It also looks at factors like age and inactive periods to give a more thorough picture of your health.

If there's a shift in the pattern of these metrics over time, it might be a sign that your body needs some downtime. Taking it easy in the following days can boost your immune system and help your body bounce back from any strain. The Oura app shows your body's strain level with a simple three-tier system:

  • No signs: Your biometrics show no clear signs of strain.
  • Minor signs: There are subtle indications that something might be putting strain on your body.
  • Major signs: Your biometrics show noticeable signs of strain, suggesting your body is under significant stress.

Using Symptom Radar



By default, Symptom Radar is activated for all Oura members with an active subscription. As mentioned above, the feature examines several factors, including your sleep patterns (requiring at least seven nights of data within the last 14 days), to assess any signs of strain on your body.

If any noticeable strain is detected, it will be highlighted on your Today screen the following morning. You can also tap on the Symptom Radar card for more details or access it anytime by going to the Today screen and selecting Symptom Radar.

I think this new feature could be really useful, especially if it indeed helps you catch early signs of strain and take some rest to avoid getting sick (I'm all for the idea that prevention is the best medicine!). 

On top of that, Oura is adding even more value to its smart rings with this feature, especially since it’s something the Galaxy Ring, for example, doesn’t offer. While the Galaxy Ring does prioritize health too, this added functionality sets Oura apart a bit more.

Recommended Stories
However, it's important to remember that the Oura Ring isn't a medical device, and it shouldn't be used to diagnose or treat any health issues. So, don't go changing your medications, routines, or diet without checking in with a doctor or healthcare professional first.
