Oura Ring 4 debuts with a sleeker design, better accuracy and an improved app experience
The smart ring market is heating up as new contenders join the fray. One of the trailblazers in this space, Finnish tech company Ōura, has just rolled out its next-gen Oura Ring 4, ready to take on Samsung's recently launched Galaxy Ring.
Ōura is rolling out a fresh app design for all members in the coming weeks. The revamped app will feature three main sections:
Ōura is giving its well-loved smart ring and companion app a significant upgrade. The Oura Ring 4 boasts sleeker sensors and improved accuracy and comes in a wider range of sizes compared to its predecessor.
Take a peek at the Oura Ring 4 design
Video credit – Ōura
At first sight, the Oura Ring 4 might look similar to its Gen 3 counterpart, but there are some exciting upgrades in the mix. For starters, this new version is made entirely from titanium, giving it a sleek and modern vibe. Plus, gone are the flat edges; every ring is now perfectly round, just like the current Horizon models.
One of the most notable changes is how the sensors are designed. Instead of the old dome-shaped covers, the sensors are now seamlessly integrated, offering a flatter profile that should feel more comfortable on your finger.
Ōura is also rolling out a wider selection of sizes, increasing from eight to twelve options. Plus, there is a fresh array of colors, including a revamped black option that features a tougher coating to tackle past customer complaints. The Oura Ring 4 comes in six stylish finishes:
- Gold
- Rose Gold
- Brushed Silver
- Stealth
- Black
- Silver
Oura Ring 4 in all six available finishes in the order listed above. | Image credit – Ōura
Oura Ring 4 Smart Sensing or probably the biggest update
The standout upgrade comes from the software side, introducing the new Smart Sensing platform. Ōura claims its innovative algorithm tackles a common issue with smart rings: the varying sizes and shapes of people's fingers. As we move throughout the day, rings can shift out of their ideal position, leading to inaccurate data collection.
To combat this, the updated algorithm boosts the number of signal pathways from eight to 18, allowing the ring to determine the best signal at any moment. So, in real-world terms, you won't need to stress about having the ring positioned perfectly on your finger all the time to get continuous, accurate data.
Video credit – Ōura
In addition to enhanced accuracy, Ōura claims the new algorithm boosts battery life to as much as eight days, depending on the ring size. Of course, these figures come from controlled studies and testing environments, so it'll be interesting to see how they hold up in everyday use.
Oura Ring 4 and its improved app
Ōura has given its app a much needed update. | Image credit – Ōura
Ōura is rolling out a fresh app design for all members in the coming weeks. The revamped app will feature three main sections:
- Today: This tab offers a dynamic snapshot of your biometrics, tailored to the time of day and your personal health goals.
- Vitals: The Vitals section lets users explore their metrics and scores in greater detail.
- My Health: The My Health tab will focus on long-term trends in your health data.
Along with the fresh new look, Ōura is introducing an updated Daytime Stress metric to help you better understand your stress levels throughout the day. Plus, it is making it easier to track your workouts with automatic activity detection for 40 different types of activities. And for those focusing on reproductive health, Ōura now offers predictions for your fertile window if you're trying to conceive.
Lastly, Oura Labs, the section of the app where you can explore and give feedback on experimental features, is expanding to Android users after already being available on iPhone. Android users can now also interact with Oura Advisor, the brand's generative AI chatbot.
Oura Ring 4 pricing and availability
The smart ring is already available in all six finishes. | Image credit – Ōura
You can already place your order for the Oura Ring 4, which starts at $349, with shipments kicking off on October 15. Although the $50 price increase from the previous model might be a letdown for some, there is a silver lining: Ōura has confirmed that its subscription rates will stay unchanged at $6 per month or $70 per year. Plus, new users can enjoy their first month for free.
