This upcoming Oppo tablet is already revealed in its full glory

Price is the most important factor

Alongside the supposed iPad mini A17 Pro competitor, OnePlus is also rumored to be working on a new pro-grade champ. This one could be a global version of Oppo's Pad 5 Pro, which supposedly packs a 13.2-inch screen and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip.The US tablet market may not be rich in brands, but the competition is still fierce. As I see it, OnePlus can pack the best possible hardware in its tablets, but that won't automatically turn them into bestsellers.To truly succeed, this rumored "spec champ" and its small-sized sibling will have to offer standout value. They need to deliver flagship power at a price that actually feels accessible to the average consumer. Fortunately, OnePlus has a proven track record of doing exactly that.