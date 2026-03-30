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This upcoming Oppo tablet is already revealed in its full glory

All that's left to do is wait for the official Oppo Pad Mini debut.

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A supposed live image of the Oppo Pad Mini.
This is what the Oppo Pad Mini could look like. | Image by Oppo
While Oppo's next camera flagship, the Find X9 Ultra, is stealing the spotlight this month, the brand's upcoming small tablet has become a subject for discussion in the past few days. And now, the latest leak regarding the Pad Mini reveals everything there's to know about this model.

Almost everything is now clear


In a recent Weibo post, renowned leaker Digital Chat Station shares major news about the expected Pad Mini. According to the tip, the device will be positioned as a direct iPad mini A17 Pro competitor with its 8.8-inch display.



Despite the small size, the Oppo tablet is rumored to be quite powerful. According to the Weibo leak, it could pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, as well as 16GB RAM and 512GB of storage.

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The device will stand out with its design as well. It's expected to feature ultra-thin bezels and a slim design, as well as a metal build. DCS shares it could be offered in cyan, dark gray, and purple colors. 

What price are you willing to pay for a OnePlus Mini Pad?
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Earlier leaks have pointed to an ~8,000mAh battery under the hood and 67W fast charging support.

Key Oppo Pad Mini specs (rumored):


  • 8.8-inch display
  • Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC
  • 16GB RAM, 512GB storage
  • ~8,000mAh battery, 67W wired charging support
  • Launch in April

Expected launch date


Although DCS leaks everything we need to know about the upcoming mini tablet, an exact release date remains under wraps for now. Supposedly, it'll be launched sometime in April.

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There are still no details about the asking price, either. Looking at indirect competitors like Lenovo's Legion Y700 gaming tablet, we can speculate that the Oppo model could start at about CNY 3,900-4,000 (~$565-$580). 

Of course, we won't know how accurate this estimate is until the Pad Mini debuts in its home market next month.

A small OnePlus tablet could debut in 2026


While the Oppo Pad Mini will most likely remain China-exclusive, fans on the global scene shouldn't despair. Early leaks have pointed to a OnePlus mini device being under development this year. 

Given that OnePlus tablets are usually rebranded versions of Oppo's products, targeted for a global audience, we can expect the device to share most of its specs with the Pad Mini. 


Alongside the supposed iPad mini A17 Pro competitor, OnePlus is also rumored to be working on a new pro-grade champ. This one could be a global version of Oppo's Pad 5 Pro, which supposedly packs a 13.2-inch screen and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip. 

Price is the most important factor


The US tablet market may not be rich in brands, but the competition is still fierce. As I see it, OnePlus can pack the best possible hardware in its tablets, but that won't automatically turn them into bestsellers. 

To truly succeed, this rumored "spec champ" and its small-sized sibling will have to offer standout value. They need to deliver flagship power at a price that actually feels accessible to the average consumer. Fortunately, OnePlus has a proven track record of doing exactly that.

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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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