Google is testing a frustrating restriction on a legacy feature
New users may no longer get the perks we've had for over a decade.
Now this is disappointing! | Image by PhoneArena
Ever since 2013, users could sign up for Gmail and get 15GB of cloud storage for free. Now, all of that changes, but not for the better.
Reports in the r/degoogle subreddit show an alarming new development. It appears the era of 15GB free storage we all know and love might be almost over.
One Redditor submitted an image showing that Google has set a new limit of 5GB when signing up for a new Gmail account. It's very likely that this move aims to limit users from creating multiple accounts in order to stack free storage, but it hasn't been met with enthusiasm from the public.
There'll still be a way to unlock the 15GB of free storage, but it involves providing a phone number for verification. This suggests Google is indeed trying to prevent 'storage farming.'
Fortunately, not every user will be affected by this new policy. Google has explained that this is a regional test designed to help users enhance their account security and data recovery.
At this stage, it remains a mystery whether the company will eventually extend these limitations to existing accounts as well. For now at least, they remain unaffected.
While removing a feature that has been accessible for over a decade, even if it's only in select locations, is undeniably a drawback, Google Drive remains a popular way to store personal and work-related information.
Files uploaded to Drive are encrypted with AES256-bit encryption, so hacking into your personal files is quite challenging. Even though Google keeps the encryption keys, which means it can access files if necessary, this isn't necessarily a drawback.
I won't lie: eliminating the 15GB of free storage unless you share your phone number sounds like a major downside. However, given that alternatives like Microsoft OneDrive also give you 5GB of free storage, this move isn't actually all that out of line.
Plus, I understand Google's approach in this case. There are certainly a good number of users who create multiple accounts just to take advantage of the free storage option. And yet, if Google wants to limit that, why not address the problem differently?
New users face a limit
Reports in the r/degoogle subreddit show an alarming new development. It appears the era of 15GB free storage we all know and love might be almost over.
One Redditor submitted an image showing that Google has set a new limit of 5GB when signing up for a new Gmail account. It's very likely that this move aims to limit users from creating multiple accounts in order to stack free storage, but it hasn't been met with enthusiasm from the public.
No more 15GB for new users unless they verify their phone number. | Image by sungusungu
There'll still be a way to unlock the 15GB of free storage, but it involves providing a phone number for verification. This suggests Google is indeed trying to prevent 'storage farming.'
Where do you prefer to store your files?
Is this for everyone?
Fortunately, not every user will be affected by this new policy. Google has explained that this is a regional test designed to help users enhance their account security and data recovery.
Recommended For You
It appears that, at least for now, the rollout is being limited to select regions in Africa.
At this stage, it remains a mystery whether the company will eventually extend these limitations to existing accounts as well. For now at least, they remain unaffected.
How safe is Google Drive?
While removing a feature that has been accessible for over a decade, even if it's only in select locations, is undeniably a drawback, Google Drive remains a popular way to store personal and work-related information.
Files uploaded to Drive are encrypted with AES256-bit encryption, so hacking into your personal files is quite challenging. Even though Google keeps the encryption keys, which means it can access files if necessary, this isn't necessarily a drawback.
For privacy-oriented users, Google storage may generally be considered unsafe, but for the most part, Drive storage is safe and reliable.
It'll be missed
I won't lie: eliminating the 15GB of free storage unless you share your phone number sounds like a major downside. However, given that alternatives like Microsoft OneDrive also give you 5GB of free storage, this move isn't actually all that out of line.
Plus, I understand Google's approach in this case. There are certainly a good number of users who create multiple accounts just to take advantage of the free storage option. And yet, if Google wants to limit that, why not address the problem differently?
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Popular stories
Latest News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: